ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPH Analytics (SPH), the leading healthcare measurement and analytics platform for consumer experience and engagement, today announced its solutions and systems have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST Certified status demonstrates that SPH Analytics' solutions and systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places SPH Analytics in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Certification helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
The specific infrastructure units that have met the HITRUST CSF v9.3 certification criteria are SPH's Omni Project Management System, the SPH Data Capture System, SPH's Document Management System, its iCATI TeleSurvey System, its Database Components System, and SPH's Secure Data Storage System hosted at the QTS colocation facility in Irving, TX.
SPH systems' availability, security, and confidentiality are also tested annually through AICPA SOC 2 audits, as well as specific client requirements, further emphasizing how seriously SPH takes its information security. All data is managed under a comprehensive Information Security and Compliance Plan.
"Healthcare organizations are under great pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, and ISO," said Sean Molley, Chief Technology Officer at SPH Analytics. "HITRUST Certification is the gold standard, and SPH Analytics is proud to be able to demonstrate its commitment to information security."
"HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "The achievement of a HITRUST CSF Certification provides reliable assurances that SPH Analytics is taking information risk management and compliance seriously."
About SPH Analytics
SPH Analytics (SPH) offers the leading healthcare measurement and analytics platform for consumer experience and engagement. Leveraging a foundation of 35 years of healthcare consumer experience data and behavioral patterns, SPH deploys an analytical and predictive approach to measure and report the consumer experience, understand root causes to drive quality improvement and create blueprints for who, how, and when to engage consumers for optimal outcomes.
As the top-ranked patient satisfaction measurement firm for health plans by Modern Healthcare, SPH is the recognized leader in the industry and the only company certified to conduct all CMS-and NCQA-mandated experience surveys. SPH serves health plan and provider clients in all 50 states, reaches out to 92 million consumers annually, and aggregates data into proprietary benchmarks that represent 70%+ of the U.S. payer market. Corporate headquarters are in metro Atlanta. SPH Analytics is a portfolio company of the $3 billion Symphony Technology Group. For more information, call 1-866-460-5681 or visit SPHAnalytics.com.
