ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPH Analytics announced today that 68 healthcare provider organizations have earned its annual National APEX Quality Award. For the past twelve years, SPH Analytics has awarded the National APEX Quality Award to recognize healthcare providers who demonstrate the highest level of excellence in patient satisfaction. APEX is an acronym for Attributes for Patient Excellence.
This national distinction recognizes outstanding healthcare providers who have demonstrated excellence in patient satisfaction and overall care during a previous calendar year. The latest winners include ambulatory surgery centers, catheterization laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, endoscopy centers, and physician practices.
APEX Quality Award recipients use SPH Analytics' insightful patient experience surveying and perception management solution. Winners represent the top 10% of SPH provider clients with the highest satisfaction scores for measures tied directly to care and are determined based solely on patient feedback and evidence-based success.
The APEX Quality Award recognized 68 healthcare provider-based organizations in the U.S. out of a field of 683 clients who met the program requirements. Fifty-one of the winners are ambulatory surgery centers, 7 of the winners are physician practices and clinics, 8 are endoscopy centers, 1 is a catheterization laboratory, and 1 is a diagnostic imaging center. SPH Analytics notes that two facilities have the distinction of being recognized for the twelfth consecutive year since the program's inception:
- Surgery Center at Hamilton (Hamilton, NJ)
- UnaSource Surgery Center (Troy, MI)
"SPH is delighted to celebrate the quality and leadership represented by the 68 recipients of the APEX Quality Award and we commend their remarkable work in driving excellence in patient experience. We also salute two of these organizations who have earned the APEX Award for 12 years running," said Amy Amick, President and CEO of SPH Analytics. "As the importance of patient experience is elevated in healthcare through federal reimbursement programs, we are honored to continue partnering with these healthcare leaders year after year as they continue to raise the bar for their own exceptional care delivery."
For a complete list of this year's APEX Quality Award winners, visit:
https://www.sphanalytics.com/about-us/awards-certifcations/apex-awards/
About SPH Analytics
SPH Analytics (SPH) offers the leading healthcare measurement and analytics platform for consumer experience and engagement. Leveraging a foundation of 35 years of healthcare consumer experience data and behavioral patterns, SPH deploys an analytical and predictive approach to measure and report the consumer experience, understand root causes to drive quality improvement and create blueprints for who, how, and when to engage consumers for optimal outcomes.
As the top-ranked patient satisfaction measurement firm for health plans by Modern Healthcare, SPH is the recognized leader in the industry and the only company certified to conduct all CMS-and NCQA-mandated experience surveys. SPH serves health plan and provider clients in all 50 states, reaches out to 92 million consumers annually, and aggregates data into proprietary benchmarks that represent 70%+ of the U.S. payer market. Corporate headquarters are in metro Atlanta. SPH Analytics is a portfolio company of the $3 billion Symphony Technology Group. For more information, call 1-866-460-5681 or visit - - SPHAnalytics.com.
