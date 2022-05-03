Spinal Simplicity's mission is to provide safe, minimally invasive solutions to treat complex spinal and orthopedic disorders.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company, today announced the much-anticipated launch of the Minuteman® G5 implant. The Minuteman® is a minimally invasive, interspinous-interlaminar fusion device intended for the fixation and stabilization of the thoracic, lumbar, and sacral spine while awaiting bony fusion to occur. It is designed for attachment to the posterior non-cervical spine at the spinous processes through its bilateral grip plates, and it is intended for use with bone graft material placed within the device.
"I am grateful to announce the full product launch of our next generation Minuteman technology. Our new G5 implant has additional patented features that will provide numerous advantages for our doctors and the patients we all serve. The launch of our G5 implant is a great example of our company fulfilling one of our core values, the relentless pursuit of perfection," says Todd Moseley, CEO and Co-founder of Spinal Simplicity.
The Minuteman G5 implant advancements include:
- Full control over the implant wings allowing the user to deploy and retract the wings intraoperatively.
- Single piece implant body minimizing the device profile without the need to remove a portion of the threaded body.
- 60° wing angle designed to provide improved biomechanical stability in response to axial rotation and lateral bending loading.
- Hydroxyapatite coated fixation hex nut designed to maximize bone-implant contact area and promote bone on-growth, stability, and fusion.
- Lower profile compared to Minuteman G3-R allowing the implant to be inserted down a smaller diameter sleeve from the MIS lateral approach.
Spinal Simplicity's focus is on the design, development, and production of orthopedic implants and instrumentation that will change the way physicians treat their patients, improve outcomes, and have reproducible results. With a focus on quality, our products are designed to enhance patient care while providing physicians with a greater array of minimally invasive devices. Our innovative technology and sophisticated intellectual property portfolio are forging new territory in the spinal and orthopedic markets.
About Spinal Simplicity
Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, was founded in 2008 with a vision to be the global leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions, delivering uncompromising quality. The company has successfully been awarded 20+ patents in the U.S. and 65+ patents outside of the U.S., with additional patent applications pending. Spinal Simplicity has regulatory clearance for the Minuteman® system in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Our vision is to be the global leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions while delivering uncompromising quality. For more information, visit spinalsimplicity.com.
