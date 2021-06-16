LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading spinal neurosurgeon and innovator Dr. Todd Lanman, and founder of the Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center in Beverly Hills, has become the first neurosurgeon in California to offer patients the Emsculpt to help strengthen and rehabilitate their muscles much more rapidly following injury or pre- or post-surgery.
Through use of this non-invasive device, Dr. Lanman and his practice are bringing high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to patients experiencing weakness related to nerve or muscle injuries, compression due to spinal stenosis, or loss of muscle mass.
Dr. Lanman believes that this will be a method that offers patients a much more rapid recovery than through traditional physical exercise, and for optimal results can also be used in conjunction with one's own physical therapy regimen.
During the course of a single 20-to-30-minute in-office session, the Emsculpt can stimulate around a staggering 20,000 neuromuscular contractions, extremely important in improving strength and tone of one's muscles, including abs, arms and gluteal. Patients will experience powerful induced muscle contractions that are simply not achievable through voluntary workouts and contractions.
By using this therapy to build and strengthen core muscles, this may also have the secondary benefit of helping to potentially reduce back pain.
Although the Emsculpt has mainly been used for cosmetic reasons in America, throughout Europe it has already been used frequently for rehabilitative therapy. Dr. Lanman is often bringing safe, effective and innovative treatment options to elevate the standard of care for his patients.
For nearly 30 years, Dr. Lanman has remained at the forefront of motion preservation and advanced disc replacement innovation, serving as lead investigator on most clinical trials for artificial discs, leading to FDA approvals. In 2019, he performed the first 3-level artificial cervical disc replacement, and also pioneered a new surgical procedure, Restorative Motion Surgery.
He serves as a medical educator and expert media contributor, sought after by patients from around the world, including high-profile business leaders and celebrities; and he has been recognized as a top doctor by the Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, Hemispheres, and a 'Leader in Health Care' by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Dr. Lanman has also served as an associate professor at UCLA for more than 20 years, and has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.
For more information on ADR Spinal Restoration Center, which is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Institute for Spinal Disorders and UCLA Medical Center, visit http://www.adrspine.com / For more information on Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, visit http://www.spine.md.
