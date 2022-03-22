MALDEN, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspan is the first interspinous interlaminar spinous process fixation device to be FDA cleared for spinal stenosis and fusion. Harvard-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Erik Spayde sees a growing application for Inspan to be used in a single position lateral interbody cage with its ability to fixate the construct posteriorly.
"I've always been a big believer in interspinous fixation. The ease with which the Inspan instrumentation works makes it preferred over pedicle screws in some indications such as to back up an Anterior lumbar interbody fusion or a Lateral lumbar interbody fusion" said Dr. William Costigan, Board-Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon.
Dr. Joseph Aferzon & Dr. Jeffrey Bash together have performed over 700 Inspan cases supporting their anterior interbody fusion cases.
"This is much easier than placing pedicle screws and it allows for the surgeon to achieve posterior decompression and fusion for cases such as spondylolisthesis in which the lateral interbody cage may not be enough indirect decompression " said Professor Kingsley R Chin MD, Harvard-Trained Board-Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon
INSPAN, LLC is privately owned by the KICVentures Group and is focused on advancing the platform of patented interspinous interlaminar fixation technology. The Inspan device has a proven ten-year track record with thousands implanted since FDA clearance in 2010. There are no documented device-related failures or spinous process fractures that have plagued other competitive ISP devices.
Our founders have been investing in spine surgery since 2000, which makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery. Our investment strategy is to acquire or invent disruptive technologies using our own capital or partner with private individual investors. This allows us the freedom to make quick and nimble long-term decisions with leading physicians to advance clinical outcomes, such as when we acquired AxioMed Viscoelastic Disc Technologies, while the leading spine companies look the other way to invest in advancing spinal fusion.
