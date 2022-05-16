Seasoned precision healthcare executive brings deep leadership, commercial and operational experience
PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B. Dusty Majumdar, Ph.D. has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SpIntellx, Inc., a Precision Pathology company whose mission is focused on dramatically improving patient outcomes fueled by proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI. Dr. Majumdar, is a seasoned leader in Precision Healthcare with more than 20 years of experience in building and successfully launching innovative technologies across diagnostic imaging, oncology, multi-omics, Real-World Evidence (RWE) and liquid biopsy platforms leveraging some of the industry's most advanced AI platforms, genomic and clinical simulations (digital twins), and emerging medical imaging technologies.
"I am thrilled to join SpIntellx and extremely honored to lead this talented team at a time of extraordinary growth and break-through discovery in oncology to bring solutions to the market that will make a difference in positively impacting human health," said, Dr. Majumdar. "SpIntellx has made great progress in the last five years in Precision Pathology since its formation. I look forward to leading the team as the company moves into a pivotal year of transforming cancer care with Explainable AI and unbiased spatial biology which have the potential to reveal the underlying networks of the disease as we drive commercialization of the promising platform across healthcare and biopharma."
SpIntellx offers software as a service (SaaS) for precision pathology applications harnessing unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI. It empowers accelerated drug discovery for identifying novel targets, biomarkers and invisible cell types, optimizes clinical trials for precision patient stratification, enables advanced companion diagnostics for radically improving prediction accuracies through deep insights into biological mechanisms of action, and drives personalized therapeutic options for selecting optimal therapeutics based on insights into probable patient outcomes.
"Dr. Majumdar's extensive experience in building and leading high-performing organizations, his deep understanding of our industry and his outstanding track record of successfully implementing innovative technology solutions in healthcare make him the perfect fit to lead the next phase of growth for SpIntellx," said D. Lansing Taylor, PhD, Executive Chairman of SpIntellx. "With over two decades of experience across healthcare and precision oncology, he possesses the strategic vision, commercial experience and strong track record of execution to successfully scale SpIntellx focusing on accelerating our breakthrough Precision Pathology solutions to the market for shaping the future of spatially intelligent biology."
Dr. Majumdar's experience includes leading strategy and marketing as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at IBM and multiple commercial and technical leadership roles at GE Healthcare, Exact Sciences and 3M over the last three decades. In his tenure at IBM, Dr. Majumdar oversaw the marketing, commercialization, brand strategy execution and digital initiatives across Healthcare and Life Sciences for the entire portfolio of AI-based solutions targeted at Providers, Payers, Life Sciences and Government. He previously served in several leadership roles in GE Healthcare over 18 years leading the commercial introduction of several iconic diagnostic imaging scanners globally in cardiology, oncology and neurology markets. He has also been a senior advisor to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in launching their CancerLinQ solutions and senior executive partner/advisor with Mitsubishi in the recent past. Dr. Majumdar is a widely respected global leader in the healthcare industry and has given multiple plenary talks at The Global Economist Forum (War on Cancer), CodeX London (The Top 50 Innovators' Forum), MIT Sloan School (AI in Precision Medicine) and spearheaded numerous thought-leadership panels on Oncology, Genomics, Imaging and AI across the world. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.
About SpIntellx:
SpIntellx, Inc., is the precision pathology company based in Pittsburgh, PA that applies its proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI to transform computational and systems pathology to precision pathology and guide clinicians and researchers with powerful tools so they can See More, Know More, and Power Precision Pathology. Early investors include Newlin Investment Company LLC (http://www.newlininvestment.com) and Innovation Works (http://www.innovationworks.org). SpIntellx is completing a convertible note that will convert into the Series A that is planned for later this year. For more information on SpIntellx, please visit: http://www.spintellx.com
