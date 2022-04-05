SpIntellx announces that it will attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of American Association for Cancer Research in New Orleans, April 9-13, Booth # 3028 and Poster # 454 to present their precision pathology platforms, TumorMapr™ for multiplexed/hyperplexed fluorescence and mass spectrometry imaging and HistoMapr™ for transmitted light applications based on unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI. SpIntellx created the new era of precision pathology by transforming computational and systems pathology with unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI.
PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpIntellx, Inc. created the new era of precision pathology to dramatically improve patient outcomes by leveraging proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI. SpIntellx's precision pathology solutions have the potential to unlock a plethora of new applications in medicine and research by answering the fundamental question "Why?" , thus revealing the underlying patient-specific disease network biology across each stage of the drug development, diagnostics, and treatment pipelines.
SpIntellx offers software as a service (SaaS) for precision pathology applications harnessing unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI including: accelerated drug discovery for identifying novel targets, biomarkers and "invisible" cell types; optimized clinical trials for precision patient stratification; advanced companion diagnostics for radically improving prediction accuracies through deep insights into biological mechanisms of action; and personalized therapeutic options for selecting optimal therapeutics based on insights into probable patient outcomes.
Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD, CEO of SpIntellx, stated "Our analytical software platform performs truly unbiased and fully automated functional cell phenotyping derived from spatial network analysis of biomarker relationships using the full intensity scale of the complete panel of biomarkers across entire tissue sample with no need for ground truth or tagged data. We are also agnostic to imaging platforms and our SaaS service delivers unmatched knowledge from image data to our customers."
At AACR 2022, SpIntellx will demonstrate results in (i) hyperplexed immunofluorescence dataset on colorectal cancer and hyperplexed imaging mass cytometry dataset on triple negative breast cancer with TumorMapr for discovering functional cell types (e.g., transitional cells) highly predictive of disease progression and response to therapy, and for identifying microdomain-specific network biology driving recurrence, and (ii) transmitted light datasets of breast biopsies with HistoMapr for differentiating and ranking a broad spectrum of diagnostic categories including low-risk benign, high-risk benign including atypia, ductal carcinoma in situ and invasive carcinoma.
D. Lansing Taylor, PhD, Executive Chairman of SpIntellx, stated "SpIntellx has the first-mover advantage in precision pathology by applying truly unbiased spatial analytics to decipher the complex cancer biology. Our approach leads to the discovery of a continuum of unbiased cell phenotypes capturing functional plasticity associated with cancer progression and therapeutic response, thus making better outcomes for patients. We have built a robust pipeline of early customers including pharma partners who are combining TumorMapr and HistoMapr to discover why some patients responded to therapy and some did not in their clinical trials. Our customers recognize the value of our solutions that can scale all the way from early discovery to clinical research."
About SpIntellx:
SpIntellx, Inc., is the precision pathology company based in Pittsburgh, PA that applies its proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI to transform computational and systems pathology to precision pathology and guide clinicians and researchers with powerful tools so they can See More, Know More, and Power Precision Pathology. Early investors include Newlin Investment Company LLC (http://www.newlininvestment.com) and Innovation Works (http://www.innovationworks.org). SpIntellx is completing a convertible note that will convert into the Series A that is planned for later this year. For more information on SpIntellx, please visit: http://www.spintellx.com
