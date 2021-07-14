ALTA LOMA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Sport Formula, Inc. officially announced that it was open to the public to purchase their high-quality nutritional products. While Sport Formula has been quietly available for some time now to the public, this is the official announcement that makes the nutrition that Olympic Gold Medalists and professional athletes have been using for years to help keep their fitness at optimal levels. Sport Formula is responsible for the world's first powdered multivitamin supplement. While almost all other multivitamin products use pasteurized vitamins which are dead, Sport Formula is formulated in a powder form using only pharmaceutical grade, raw, organic, and cold-processed fruits and vegetables. The cold processing ensures maximum nutritional potency.
As such, this makes the Multivitamin capable of being completely absorbed by the body because the body recognizes the ingredients as the real living nutrients that it needs, something that is sorely lacking in MOST OTHER FOODS and especially supplements. With Sport Formula, the body can maximize its cellular health and can metabolize up to 30% more food into usable energy and 30% more protein into new muscles, tendons, and joints. This is all due to the total cell hydration. As Sport Formula founder Jimmy DiShanni states, "I have found that there are three keys to a truly winning supplement: it must be powdered micronutrients so they reach the bloodstream 100%; these nutrients must be cold processed and raw so they are fully recognized and absorbed by the cell's receptor sites; and finally, for a multivitamin, it must contain a full spectrum blend of nutrients to complete the body's chemistry thus fully activating the metabolism so the body can fully recover. You will sleep better, wake up more rested, have more energy, and be able to live life to the fullest."
Jimmy DiShanni is a chemist as well as an athlete. "Before I started Sport Formula, I was taking a variety of multivitamins and amino acids and wanted to study the effects of what I was putting in my body. So, I took them to my lab and started testing them." After trying to dissolve some of the tablets he was taking using some of the harshest, most corrosive solvents available in the laboratory, DiShanni thought there had to be a better, more efficient way to get the nutrients into the body.
Dishanni explained, "That's when I started exploring the options available. I started sourcing only the purest nutrients derived from fruits and vegetables that were raw and cold processed. Also, I needed a better method for absorbing the nutrients as tablets are barely absorbed by the body. When I looked at these raw nutrients under a microscope, I could see them move. They were alive. Not dead like the other tablets I had been taking". And just like that, Sport Formula was founded and became the first nutritional company to produce a vitamin in powder form that was easy to take and easily absorbed by the body without giving an upset stomach or being completely excreted as waste.
To celebrate their official opening to the public, Sport Formula is offering a 20% savings with free shipping for life on subscription orders or a 10% savings on one time purchases when customers enter coupon code GETFIT at checkout. Amazon customers can use the code to receive a 5% savings and free shipping from the Amazon store. Those interested in converting more food to energy are encouraged to like Sport Formula's Facebook page where they can receive more tips and news.
Sport Formula is part of the daily routine of Olympic Gold Medal Winners and many professional athletes from the NBA, NHL, and NFL. They rely on Sport Formula for optimal performance and enhanced recovery time.
"The vast majority of satisfied customers are people that simply want to live a healthier lifestyle and look and feel their absolute best;" DiShanni said. "They are people that simply want to get the nutrition their body needs that have been stripped away by food processing like pasteurization and other chemicals that are added."
That is why DiShanni came up with the Sport Formula Family Safe Promise. "If I can't give this to my pregnant wife or my little kids, I won't make it. That's my Family Safe Promise. We back all of our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee."
People can learn more about Sport Formula and view their complete line of powdered nutritional supplements such as Chickpea Protein Powder, Organic Greens, Collagen Peptides, and Fish Oil here at their website SportFormula.com
