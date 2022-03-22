FORT WORTH, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SporTherapy is pleased to announce their newest clinic has opened today in Fort Worth, Texas. Located at 750 W Bond Ranch Road, Suite 300, the clinic is SporTherapy's 10th location.
Maddison Chambers, PT, DPT, will serve as the Bonds Ranch Clinic Director and primary treating physical therapist.
SporTherapy specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of clinical excellence, customer service, evidence-based practice, and quality of patient care. Services offered from the Bonds Ranch clinic will include manual, rehabilitative, and sports physical therapy, as well as treatment of back, neck, and knee/foot pain.
"I'm excited to continue my career with SporTherapy and to be opening this new location in Bonds Ranch," says Chambers, who currently serves the Northwest clinic as a physical therapist. "This clinic is a great opportunity for our team to meet the needs of our patients in a new community. I look forward to helping the Bonds Ranch area work to achieve their optimal level of function."
For more information about the new Bonds Ranch clinic and a full list of SporTherapy's services and offerings, please visit https://sportherapy.com/for-patients/schedule-an-appointment/. To book an appointment with Maddison, please call 682.428.7532.
About SporTherapy
Founded in 1989, SporTherapy is a physical therapist owned and operated provider of rehabilitation services that emphasizes hands on care, active exercise, outstanding communication with patients and their medical providers. SporTherapy is also passionate about supporting causes in the communities they serve, including the YMCA, Communities in Schools – Adopt A Family, and the Lackey Scholarship through Texas Tech University. Since opening its doors, SporTherapy has made it a priority to earn the trust of many local physicians, becoming their top choice to meet their patients' and families' physical therapy needs. To learn more, visit SporTherapy.com.
