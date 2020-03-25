FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand, Gsport is famous for its proven track record of designing and manufacturing top-quality sports medicine products. Gsport has a history of producing a broad scope of products, from athletic tape and kinesiology tape, to recovery products such as cold bandages and hot & cold therapy bags. Gsport's wraps and athletic products are known for providing the best possible care to athletes of all sorts.
The brand's major advantage in its field is being able to design, develop, manufacture, and even package all products in its state-of-the-art facility. This all-in-one approach allows Gsport to have the highest level of control over its products and product quality, but it also allows for a fair amount of customization. Because Gsport handles all aspects of production, the brand can more accurately assess and cater to the needs of its customer base.
While much of Gsport's business is concentrated on providing recovery products for human patients and athletes, it also produces products that are used in the world of veterinary medicine. Gsport makes bandages so durable that they are often used for treating horses, and other farm animals, as well as dogs and cats.
In particular, Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Bandages are safe for use by both humans and animals, since they are gentle and do not stick to hair or skin. The Non-Woven Cohesive Bandages are waterproof, sweatproof, and made of a high elasticity latex, making them ideal to help wrap injuries, and keep wounds and sutures clean and dry. The bandage is designed to stretch, nearly doubling in length, to allow for a secure bond and maximum wrap.
While it may not be a top priority for human medicine, Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Bandages are also available covered in a bitter-tasting spray, to make them safe for use on furry friends who like to gnaw through traditional bandages.
Humans use cohesive bandages for a variety of ailments, including strains and sprains, where they might provide necessary tension. In the world of veterinary medicine, specifically equine medicine, bandages help keep areas safe and clean while they heal.
Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Elastic Bandages are perfect for veterinary tasks because of their easy application, which comes in handy while working with patients who cannot seem to sit still. No scissors are needed as the bandage can be ripped with one hand, and quickly adhered to itself, making it ideal when time is limited and tools can just get in the way.
Gsport has been setting the standard for sports medicine for over fifteen years, and now its medical products are for sale in the United States, as it expands into the American market. Gsport products will be available for customer and wholesale purchases as early as April 2020.
Please direct inquiries to:
Vincent Isom
(954) 399-2207
236637@email4pr.com