Tech Innovation SPOTMYUV® Creates Line Customized for Medical Professionals to Bring Sun Care Awareness to Clients.
TORONTO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPOTMYUV® (http://www.spotmyuvpro.com/), the technology product raising awareness of the importance of sun safety and skin cancer prevention, today launched its SPOTMYUV PRO+ line customized for medical professional's
SPOTMYUV PRO+ UV Sun Sensor system now with PRO+ Cleanse is the future of sun safety. This simple step indicates UV exposure in real-time improves the customer experience when using sunscreen and creates a partnership in the sun safety category (skin cancer, antiaging and post-procedural UV protection compliance) with medical professionals.
SPOTMYUV PRO+ Sun Sensors identify UV exposure and provide a personalized reminder to reapply sunscreen. The addition of new PRO+ Cleanse Wipes compliment sun sensors by gently helping the user to remove residual lotions or dead skin cells before sunscreen application, ensuring all-day adhesion. The soft honeycomb textured PRO+ Cleanse Wipes are made with biodegradable materials, natural ingredients and are hypoallergenic; fragrance, paraben and alcohol-free.
Dermatologists and Pediatricians tested SPOTMYUV PRO+ Sun Sensors is the only sun awareness product of its kind using patented Dermatrue® skin mimicking technology. Dermatrue is scientifically proven to absorb sunscreen and wear off at the same rate as your skin. In addition, SPOTMYUV PRO+ takes the guesswork out of sunscreen application and reapplication by turning purple in real-time - letting you know that your sunscreen is no longer protecting you.
Studies show that when users pair SPOTMYUV Pro+ Sun Sensor with their sunscreen, they will consistently use three times more, thus improving the behavior of sunscreen use compliance which helps to prevent UV sun damage associated with UV exposure. The addition of Pro+ Cleanse wipes before the Sun Sensor application dramatically improves adhesion and user experience when active outdoors.
PRO+ SUN SENSORS
Each Sun Sensor is an engineered matrix of three unique materials, layered to indicate personalized and accurate levels of UV exposure. The first layer is the patented skin mimicking technology, Dermatrue. Dermatrue is engineered to absorb and release sunscreen at the same rate as natural skin. The second layer is an ultraviolet (UVA/UVB) sensing material, scientifically proven to turn purple with exposure to UV light. The sensor becomes transparent when sufficient SPF sunscreen is applied and absorbed by the Dermatrue layer. The Sensor cycles back to purple once sunscreen wear off and it's time to reapply. The third layer is a hypoallergenic, water-resistant, non-irritating adhesive that helps to keep the SPOTMYUV PRO+ Sun Sensor firmly on the skin.
*When the SPOTMYUV PRO+ Sun Sensor is any shade of purple, damaging UV radiation sunlight is detected. The speed of the colour change is directly related to the amount of UV light exposure. Therefore, even on a cloudy day, enough UV light is present to transition the sensor to purple gradually.
About SPOTMYUV
Created by three Nanotechnology Engineers at the University of Waterloo, SPOTMYUV is the only patented sun awareness product, allowing the wearer to monitor their UVA/UVB exposure in real-time. SPOTMYUV Sun Sensors indicate the effectiveness of different SPF levels, sunscreen amounts and formulas so that users can accurately assess their own risk and make sun-safe decisions about their sun and skincare.
The mission of SPOTMYUV Pro+ is to increase awareness and educate about the dangers of UVA & UVB sun exposure and change people's sun safety behaviours. The lack of education and awareness and our vanity are the number one reasons melanoma has taken over as the fastest growing cancer in the United States, according to CA Cancer J Clinic, 2020.
The SPOTMYUV technology has won over 50 prestigious awards, including the Dyson award, Buffalo's 43North Prize and grants from Johnson and Johnson.
For more info, visit spotmyuvpro.com or follow along on LinkedIn @spotmyuv. Media page: https://spotmyuvpro.com/pages/media
