SPRING ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring Arbor University (SAU) launches two additional specializations for its Master of Science in Nursing - Nurse Practitioner (MSN-NP) online degree program, offering highly sought-after areas in the advanced nursing profession. The MSN-NP program is ideal for working nurses looking to further their careers through flexible online learning without disrupting their schedules.
Both MSN concentrations prepare students for in-demand roles, including the Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (PNP). Nurses looking to develop the clinical expertise to diagnose and treat psychiatric-mental health conditions will gain competencies from the PMHNP track. The PNP track offers specialized skill development for those interested in delivering primary care to patients ranging from newborns to adolescents.
The innovative program works within an educational framework that combines Christian philosophy with a robust academic curriculum. The holistic approach to learning inspires professional, personal, and spiritual growth to prepare the next generation of nurse practitioners to deliver compassionate patient care.
The new MSN concentrations will provide options for nurses who hold a BSN degree, as well as those with an ADN or ASN. The university's convenient RN-MSN bridge program also offers a streamlined path to work towards an advanced degree while earning a bachelor's in tandem.
Aspiring psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners in the MSN program explore major issues in contemporary nursing through a lens of spirituality and grace. In addition to establishing clinical practice, the PMHNP track equips students to develop psychotherapeutic treatment modalities and communication methods unique to different patient populations. The PMHNP concentration launch takes place during a pivotal time, as the need for healthcare and mental health services grows nationwide.
"The addition of these new MSN concentrations serves the nursing industry at a critical time, providing options for nursing students to further their careers and provide compassionate patient care to communities across the country." —Dawn Day, Ed.D., Chair of Graduate Nursing Programs, Associate Professor in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
In addition to the PMHNP route, the PNP track provides nurses with the clinical reasoning skills needed to prevent, assess, treat and manage acute and chronic disease for pediatric populations. PNP students will develop the clinical competencies to deliver primary healthcare in the context of normal growth and development, health promotion, and health management for children from birth through adolescence. The PNP concentration equips students to broaden their scope of practice and translate evidence to individually-based care.
Both the PMHNP and the PNP track of the MSN program blend convenient online learning with academic rigor to prepare students for advanced nursing in their specialty areas. Uniquely designed for working nurses, the online MSN program allows students to continue their current work schedule by taking just one course at a time. Spring Arbor University's distinctive curricular approach prepares nursing leaders to bridge gaps in mental health care services and primary pediatric care—all through the spirit of service.
Learn more here about Spring Arbor University's online MSN-NP degree program concentrations in psychiatric-mental health and pediatric primary care.
