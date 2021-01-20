Encore_Healthcare.jpg

Elevate Respiratory Care

 By Encore Healthcare

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 1st, 2021, Spring Gate Rehabilitation and Encore Healthcare kicked off a partnership that will bring new management to the Respiratory Therapy Department in the Ventilator Unit.

Livingston, TN based Encore Healthcare is a leader in Post-Acute Respiratory Care programs, services, and software. Encore's team has opened and/or managed >20 sub-acute ventilator programs across the US and hundreds of Respiratory programs at all different levels in the Skilled Nursing Facility space. The one common denominator in everything Encore does is quality and outcomes. "We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality Respiratory Therapy services possible to our customers," said Keisha Harper, COO of Encore Healthcare. "This partnership will bring a whole new culture and level of leadership to Spring Gate's Ventilator Unit and RT Department."

Media contact:
Zach Gantt
289543@email4pr.com
931-261-9302
https://www.encorehc.com/

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.