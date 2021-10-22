CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Families of Greater Cincinnati now have another way to honor the lives of their loved ones through Spring Grove's newly opened 10,000-square-foot Event Center.
The state-of-the-art facility gives families the option to host receptions before or after any service at Spring Grove Funeral Homes. Spring Grove can connect families with a catering service to choose the options that best honor their needs and budget. Whether families want to gather for a formal sit-down meal or light hors d'oeuvres, the choices are limitless.
The Event Center's décor is elegant yet inviting, featuring beautiful chandeliers, windows offering ample natural light, and a large fireplace. Located within Spring Grove's main funeral home, the facility features multiple remodeled rooms that can host visitations, funeral or memorial services, and family gatherings for up to 300. The facility's large parking lot can accommodate all guests. The location is also used for specific community events, such as hospice events and grief support groups.
Spring Grove Funeral Homes offers unparalleled convenience to Cincinnati families by offering funerals, cremation, memorialization, burials, and receptions all in one location. This takes additional stress off grieving families, so they don't have to coordinate the logistics of moving from different parts of town within the same day.
The use of the Event Center is available to families who choose Spring Grove Funeral Homes for their services and can also be added into any preplanning arrangements made with Spring Grove Funeral Homes.
Those with questions about Spring Grove's Event Center and reception services are encouraged to contact Spring Grove's team of caring professionals at (513) 853-1035.
