AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce, the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry, today announced it is offering a line of full sanitization and disinfection services to help fight COVID-19. The services will relieve onsite teams of the burden of disinfecting common areas such as leasing offices, amenity spaces, common-area access areas like hallways, elevators, mail and package rooms, and courtyards.
The service line consists of three options utilizing EPA recommended and compliant chemicals and are designed to decontaminate and sanitize. A bi-monthly fogging service offers complete coverage by spraying a disinfectant across large indoor and outdoor common areas, leaving a coating on surfaces that inhibits the growth of microbes and is durable enough to last for months. A weekly service uses a commercial-grade disinfectant to clean high-touch spots in common areas such as door handles, elevator buttons and public restroom toilet flushers. Another weekly service provides a comprehensive cleaning of common areas that includes mopping, surface cleaning and upholstery vacuuming.
"Now, more than ever, it is critical for apartment communities to make sure their common areas are regularly decontaminated and disinfected to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and to prevent as many infections as possible," said Ben Johnson, Founder and CEO of Spruce. "This is an unprecedented public health crisis, and we worked closely with our clients to determine the biggest need and hope these services will give apartment communities one more weapon to use in the fight against COVID-19 and will help give both operators and their residents peace of mind."
For quotes and more details about the services, apartment communities should email Spruce at Sales@getspruce.com.
Spruce serves apartment communities in Texas, South Florida, Denver and Salt Lake City. Its new common-area cleaning service is available to both existing clients and communities that don't currently partner with Spruce.
Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Spruce has strengthened its already stringent health and safety practices. For example, service professionals wear disposable gloves while in a resident's unit for any service, and they switch out gloves when traveling between units. They also use fresh mops at each job, incorporate disposable or paper products wherever possible and check their temperatures each morning before entering apartment communities, among other measures.
Through the Spruce app, residents of Spruce-powered apartment communities can access a wide array of lifestyle services that are available whenever a resident needs them. Those services include:
- Daily chores
- Housekeeping
- Pet care
- Laundry and dry cleaning
The daily chores program includes more than 15 unique services, such as folding clothes, washing dishes, making the bed, cleaning a single room, decluttering and much more. Chores are priced between $10 and $35.
Spruce is directly involved in the logistics and operations of its local service partner companies, who use Spruce's field service management system to manage and grow their businesses. The company mandates that all service professionals who represent the brand undergo background checks, meet insurance requirements, complete comprehensive training, demonstrate scheduling processes and meet high quality-control standards. By serving high-density multifamily communities, Spruce's service provider partners are able to reduce their average job cost by more than 50 percent.
Every Spruce service provider is also required to wear Spruce-branded uniforms whenever they visit a Spruce-powered community. If residents have any questions or concerns regarding their service, Spruce has a dedicated national customer service team that provides full-time customer support via text, email and phone directly to residents.
Spruce is a comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The company currently offers daily chores, housekeeping, pet care, laundry and dry-cleaning services to more than 500 select apartment communities. Through the intuitive Spruce app, apartment residents are empowered to quickly book services from certified, insured and background-checked professionals who will arrive in Spruce-branded uniforms.
