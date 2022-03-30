Shriners Children's Philadelphia's Scoliosis program is the recipient of a donation from SPRYTE Communications in recognition of the healthcare public relations agency's 5th Anniversary.
CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shriners Children's Philadelphia's Scoliosis program receives donation from SPRYTE Communications in recognition of the healthcare public relations agency's 5th Anniversary.
More than 2,400 scoliosis patients are treated at Shriners Children's Philadelphia each year. Many travel locally and internationally to be seen by Shriners' orthopedic specialists.
"Because most causes are unknown, early detection of scoliosis through routine screenings is key to providing the best possible outcomes," said Joshua Pahys, MD, Shriners' orthopedic spine surgeon. "Some scoliosis cases will just need to be watched; others will need physical therapy, bracing or surgical procedures to stop the curve from progressing," he explained.
Focused on healthcare and social service providers, SPRYTE's public relations client list includes academic medical centers, community hospitals, independent medical practices and hospice, homecare and palliative care providers. Supporting multi-location organizations is one of SPRYTE's specialties.
SPRYTE Communications delivers corporate and consumer public relations services exclusively in healthcare. Hospitals and health systems, institutes of healthcare higher education, social service agencies. hospice and palliative care providers, home care companies, medical practices, health causes and health foundations are the healthcare industries SPRYTE supports. Corporate communications, both internal and external, and hyperlocal consumer earned media outreach are SPRYTE's proven healthcare public relations strengths.
