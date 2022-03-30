Healthcare public relations agency SPRYTE Communications renews its national WBENC certification, a meticulous process. SPRYTE is one of 17,000 Women's Business Enterprises certified in America
CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPRYTE Communications, a public relations agency that specializes in healthcare and social service providers, was re-certified as a Women's Business Enterprise this month by Women's Business Enterprise Center (WBEC) East, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC.)
"WBENC certification has lead to some excellent opportunities with local and state government for SPRYTE Communications, said CEO Lisa Simon, "We look forward to new opportunities in the future, especially as a Tier 2 subcontractor to national healthcare public relations agencies."
The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
About SPRYTE Communications
SPRYTE delivers corporate communications and consumer public relations services exclusively in healthcare. Hospitals and health systems, institutes of healthcare higher education, social service agencies, hospice and palliative care providers. home care companies. medical practices. health causes and health foundations. SPRYTE works with these healthcare industries. Corporate communications, both internal and external, and hyperlocal consumer earned media are SPRYTE's proven healthcare public relations strengths.
About WBENC
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit http://www.wbenc.org.
