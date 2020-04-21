LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Volunteer Week is here and the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a volunteer and donor powered charity dedicated to funding the best childhood cancer research, is proud to use this observance to show appreciation to its thousands of volunteers who have given their time, talents, and even their hair. During these uncertain times, with St. Baldrick's community events postponed across the country, St. Baldrick's volunteers continue to go above and beyond to raise money for lifesaving research. Many have come up with creative ways to fundraise online and have started a movement to shave virtually using #VirtualShave2020 to stay connected. Together, their efforts have helped raise more than $17 million this year to defy childhood cancers.
For more than 45 years, National Volunteer Week has encouraged individuals to give back to others and engage in their communities for the greater good. From April 19-25, St. Baldrick's will share stories of its selfless supporters on social media and acknowledge the army of amazing volunteers who play a crucial role in raising funds to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers.
During the week, St. Baldrick's will highlight the work of St. Baldrick's grant recipient, Dr. Elizabeth Lawlor, at University of Michigan and St. Baldrick's Honored Parent, Mark Penton, for their tireless efforts to help kids with cancer.
Additionally, for the first time ever, volunteers will be named "2020 Volunteer of the Year" in three categories: Head-Shaving Participant, Do What You Want Fundraiser and Advocate.
In March, nominees were narrowed down and put to a public vote. St. Baldrick's is excited to announce that the 2020 Volunteer of the Year award recipients in the following categories are:
- Head-Shaving Participant - Andy and Finn McBride from Broomfield, Colo. Each year, Andy and Finn create engaging videos in exchange for donations and as a way to keep their supporters involved. They've raised more than $182,000 since their involvement and always make time for St. Baldrick's no matter how busy life gets. Other nominees in this category were Bodie Centore and Debra Thompson.
- Do What You Want Fundraiser - Kevin Maloney from Long Beach, N.Y. In 2013, Kevin ran the New York City Marathon with his wife, Lisa, and they created their first Do What You Want fundraiser with St. Baldrick's. After losing Lisa to cancer in 2016, he vowed to continue racing and fundraising in her honor because in her eyes, the thought of helping kids battling cancer is one of life's highest callings. Kevin's Do What You Want fundraisers for St. Baldrick's have raised over $301,000 to date. The other nominee in this category was Lauren Hammersley.
- Advocate Category- Rebekah Ham from Providence, R.I. In 2009, two years after her daughter Grace was diagnosed with brain cancer, Rebekah, along with other mommas effected by childhood cancer, helped create the inaugural team of the 46 Mommas and shaved her head for the first time. She remains a tireless advocate for kids and started a Hero Fund in Grace's name, Grace for Good, 10 years ago which has raised more than $165,000 to date. Other nominees in this category were Carlos Sandi and the Alexander Family.
To date, St. Baldrick's has granted more than $286 million to support the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place. Although advances in research have been made, there is still work to be done in the fight against kids' cancers.
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of pediatric cancer research grants, is on a mission to defy childhood cancers by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one institution–you give to virtually every institution treating kids with cancer across the U.S. and beyond. As a leader in the pediatric cancer community, St. Baldrick's works tirelessly to ensure that current and future children diagnosed with cancer will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment from the best leaders in the pediatric oncology field. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #DFYchildhoodCancers.