FORT MYERS, Fla., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, 21st Century Oncology, the largest integrated cancer network in the nation, is launching its third social awareness campaign with the goal of encouraging early detection and preventive screenings for colorectal cancers.
The second leading cancer killer for both men and women, colon cancer is also the most preventable. When detected early, colorectal cancer patients have an 89.9% five-year survival rate. The American Cancer Society recommends that adults without a family history begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45. People with a family history of the disease or who have certain other risk factors should talk with their doctor about beginning screening at a younger age.
"There are indicators of colorectal cancer, but that's often a signal that the disease has progressed," said Dr. Janette Gaw, a colorectal surgeon with 21co. "The most common warning sign is no warning sign. Get screened. It's any easy way to prevent a deadly disease."
Typically, signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer do not appear until it has reached an advanced stage. They include:
- A change in bowel habits
- A feeling of having a bowel movement that's not relieved by having one
- Rectal bleeding with bright red blood
- Blood in the stool
- Cramping or abdominal pain
- Weakness and fatigue
- Unintended weight loss
Through its Colorectal Institute in Fort Myers, 21st Century Oncology provides treatment and surgery for colorectal cancers, but the campaign is focused on encouraging early screening before any invasive means are necessary. In the United States, there are more than 1 million colorectal cancer survivors; and the likelihood of dying from the disease has decreased due to increased screening.
For more information about 21st Century Oncology, please contact Lisa Palacio at 973-850-7317 or lisapalacio@jconnelly.com.
About 21st Century Oncology
21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.
CONTACT:
Lisa Palacio
JConnelly
973-850-7317