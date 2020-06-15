ROCHESTER, N.Y. and LANHAM, Md., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. John Fisher College Wegmans School of Nursing today announced it will offer an online Master of Science in Nursing degree in partnership with 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology. Fisher Nursing Online will allow nursing students to choose from a variety of specializations, including tracks such as psychiatric mental health, adult gerontology primary care, adult gerontology acute care, as well as family-focused care.
"Nurses are at the forefront in today's health care environment, and our Wegmans School of Nursing graduates are leaders in the profession and in providing exceptional patient care," said Dr. Gerard J. Rooney, president of St. John Fisher College. "We are proud to extend access to our nationally recognized advanced practice nursing master's programs through this expanded partnership with our trusted partner 2U."
"The health care industry was already projected to grow in the coming decade, and the pandemic has certainly magnified the need for qualified health care professionals," said Dianne Cooney Miner, dean of the Wegmans School of Nursing. "We look forward to partnering with 2U to offer our rigorous on-ground master's degree in an online modality. Expanding our network of Fisher advanced practice nurses across the country will help improve the overall quality of evidence-based patient care in their communities."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of nurse practitioners with master's degrees is projected to grow 26 percent from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. Growing demand for nurses is due in part to an aging U.S. population, with the number of Americans age 65 and older projected to reach 80 million by 2050. The need for nurses specialized in mental healthcare is also expected to rise, with a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation finding that nearly half of American adults report COVID-19 has affected their mental health.
With the option to be taken either full or part time, Fisher Nursing Online will match the quality and rigor of the Wegmans School of Nursing's esteemed on-campus program and will confer the same diploma. The curriculum fuses academic and clinical coursework to best equip professional nurses with the theoretical and clinical experience necessary to lead change, promote health, and improve access to quality care.
The launch of Fisher Nursing Online is an expansion of St. John Fisher College's partnership with 2U to power a clinically-oriented hybrid Pharm.D. pathway for aspiring pharmacists.
"At a critical time of need for specialized health care workers, we are excited to deepen our partnership with St. John Fisher College," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of global partnerships at 2U. "2U's platform and our nationwide clinical placement network will allow students to remain in and serve their local communities, regardless of where they live, while pursuing a high-quality Master of Science in Nursing degree online."
Applications for Fisher Nursing Online's first class will open in early 2021 with a planned start date for later that year.
About St. John Fisher College
St. John Fisher College is a coeducational liberal arts institution located in Pittsford, N.Y. The campus community consists of over 2,600 full-time undergraduates, nearly 200 part-time undergraduates, and nearly 1,000 graduate students.
Founded in 1948 by the Congregation of St. Basil as a Catholic College for men, St. John Fisher College became independent in 1968 and coeducational in 1971. As it moves through the twenty-first century, the College remains true to its Catholic and Basilian heritage. The College now offers 38 academic majors in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, business, education, and nursing, as well as 11 pre-professional programs. Fisher also offers a variety of master's and doctoral programs in business, nursing, education, pharmacy, and public health.
About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 400 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 225,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow
