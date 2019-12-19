Five-year-old Jaycob James at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa with Jennifer Carter, DNP, APRN, CPNP-AC, and Dr. Jeremy Ringewald, pediatric interventional cardiologist and the medical director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. Jaycob was born with an atrial septal defect and was among the first patients in Florida to have his heart repaired using a new, next-generation medical device.