MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- So often the recipient of acts of kindness, generosity, thoughtful words and support from around the world, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® hopes to give back to the world in this time of need. St. Jude Inspire is proud to launch a new blog series, 'Inspired by Your Kindness' to showcase stories of hope and encouragement that can be shared to help spread stories of the flourishing acts of kindness that are spreading across the world during these challenging times.
Inspiration comes in many forms and the 'Inspired by Your Kindness' blog hopes to bring a collection of shareable stories to readers across the country. The series will include global and local features, ranging from famous Hollywood actors reading bedtime stories to children, to St. Jude supporter and country music star Jake Owen performing a virtual concert, to local teachers in three separate states supporting their students with a simple, but impactful parade through their neighborhood streets. New stories will be added daily.
"For more than 50 years, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has been a model for providing hope, especially in times of need, thanks to the support from people everywhere," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "In a time of great uncertainty in the world, we want to give back and share these selfless acts of kindness and love that we are seeing every day around the world and at St. Jude. We hope that the stories we share will help readers continue sharing positive news and remember that together, nothing is impossible."
When St. Jude founder, Danny Thomas envisioned the concept of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, he was told that it couldn't be done, that it was impossible. However, history tells a different story. Danny pushed through, following his own belief that "success in life has nothing to do with what you gain in life or accomplish for yourself. It's what you do for others." This idea is the concept behind the stories featured on 'Inspired by Your Kindness.' For example, The Riversbend Bar and Grill in Minnesota is providing free lunches to children who otherwise might go hungry because of school closings. This establishment is owned by Debbie and Ed Witschen, whose son Dylan, was a St. Jude patient. He passed away at age 16 from a brain tumor but Dylan's generous soul is alive in them now during this new, global challenge.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is a place of resilience, hope and love. This blog is a vehicle intended for sharing across the world through social media. Readers are encouraged to use #StJudeInspire to start a movement to share inspirational stories and even suggest a story to potentially be featured on St. Jude Inspire.
St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Sharing stories of hope during this time of need will help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live. We won't stop until no child dies from cancer.
For more information, visit stjude.org/inspire.
