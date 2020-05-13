NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society announced the election of Herluf G. Lund, Jr., MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon practicing in St. Louis, Missouri as the new President of the 2,600-member organization dedicated to aesthetic plastic surgery. Dr. Lund and his leadership team will focus on guiding membership through the COVID-19 crisis and completing a number of critical projects in development including:
- The Aesthetic Society's Recommendations for Reopening Office and Resuming Elective Procedures: The Aesthetic Society's COVID-19 Safety Task Force has worked diligently to develop recommendations to help membership reopen their practices and carefully resume elective procedures. The recommendations are based on current information and practices from the American College of Surgeons, the CDC, the NIH, and other scientific and medical organizations. The Task Force will adjust the recommendations as necessary and provide members with updates and resources to keep patients safe.
- "Aesthetic One - The Patient App": Developed through support from Allergan®, the mobile platform is designed to empower patients— facilitating two-way doctor-patient communication and acquiring essential data related to breast implant patients. The apps are under development and will be available to patients in spring 2021 with a modified version available in June 2020 to aid doctor/patient communication during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN): designed by and tailored to aesthetic plastic surgeons— ANN empowers surgeons with a new way to look at a practice's data. ANN goes beyond standard reporting available from a practice management system - allowing members to enhance their business by harnessing their own practice's data.
- The Aesthetic Society Website: with fresh, redesigned assets and sensibilities, the Society's rebranding efforts and new website will improve both member engagement and public education, simultaneously modernizing the user experience in Summer 2020.
"It is a tremendous honor to assume the role of President of The Aesthetic Society. I look forward to finalizing the many pivotal projects with my peers and fellow Aesthetic Society members", says Dr. Herluf Lund, President. "As a country and among the aesthetic industry, we find ourselves in unprecedented circumstances with COVID-19, but we stay committed to our mission, particularly as we safely guide our membership to reopening offices and resuming elective surgeries."
As a member of the organization for 20 years, Dr. Lund serves on numerous committees and task forces including the Aesthetic Neural Network Task Force, the Finance and Investment Committee, the Conflict of Interest Committee and the Women Aesthetic Surgeons Committee.
He has served as a board member of the research arm of The Aesthetic Society, the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) and has served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of The Aesthetic Society. Dr. Lund is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is President of St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery, a four-member plastic surgical group in private practice specializing in aesthetic surgery and cosmetic medicine. Dr. Lund has served as a Councilor, Treasurer, and Secretary for the St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society. He is a past-president of the Missouri Association of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons and the Washington University Medical Center Alumni Association. Dr. Lund completed his plastic surgery residency at Washington University School of Medicine where he was actively involved in numerous research projects including the safety and design of implants for both breast augmentation and breast reconstruction.
Other newly named Aesthetic Society officers serving on the Executive Committee are as follows:
President-Elect: William P. Adams, Jr., MD of Dallas, TX has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2002. He is in private practice and is also an Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Past President of ASERF (Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation). Dr. Adams is the Society's current Education Commissioner and serves as a Co-Chair of the Informed Consent Task Force, among several other committees. In 2009, he founded and currently serves as the President and Chief Medical Officer for The Plastic Surgery Channel, a multi-media company and information resource for plastic surgery operated by plastic surgeons. He has published numerous papers and has presented multiple plastic surgery lectures on the international level. He also serves on the breast editorial board of Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Vice President: Jennifer Walden, MD of Austin, TX has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2008. She is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Walden is the first female physician at The Aesthetic Society to ascend to the Executive Committee in a leadership role on the Board of Directors. She has served as the organization's Communications Commissioner for four years and has served on a variety of committees and task forces. Dr. Walden has been recognized as one of Texas Super Doctors and since 2016, she has been one of Castle Connelly's Top Doctors. Dr. Walden was honored to be selected for membership into the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, an invitation-only, all-star academic society described as "the highest medium of recognition in the field of plastic surgery as evidenced by the contribution of its individual members." Dr. Walden operates her private practice, Walden Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center and maintains privileges at the Hospital at Westlake Medical Center. She owns and operates medical spas in both Austin, Texas and New York City, NY.
Treasurer: Melinda J. Haws, MD of Nashville, TN has been a member of the Society since 2006. She is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Haws established The Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville with Mary Gingrass, MD in 2002. She is a member of the medical staff at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. During her tenure with The Aesthetic Society, Dr. Haws has most recently served on critical task forces including Chair of the Breast Implant Illness Task Force and Co-Chair of the FDA Breast Implant Hearing Task Force. She also serves as The Aesthetic Society's Communications Commissioner.
Secretary: Kiya Movassaghi, MD, DMD, FACS has been a member of the Society since 2006. Based in Eugene, Oregon, Dr. Movassaghi came to Eugene in 2002 after 14 years in Boston where he completed his medical and surgical training at Harvard Medical School. His practice focuses on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. A 1995 graduate of Harvard Medical School, Dr. Movassaghi completed a three-year plastic surgery residency at the Harvard Combined Plastic Surgery Program. Prior to that training, he completed a residency in general surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School. He also received his DMD at Harvard Dental School, where he graduated magna cum laude. He followed this degree with a residency in maxillofacial surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Movassaghi is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University's School of Medicine in Portland. He is well versed in the latest techniques including Laser and Endoscopic Procedures with minimal scars and has authored numerous publications in leading scientific and plastic surgery journals.
About The Aesthetic Society:
The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.
