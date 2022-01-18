SMITHSBURG, Md., Jan.18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) - The St. Luke's Carbon Campus opened November 20, 2021 to serve the community with the highest quality of care. In so doing, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies in all areas of the hospital from radiology and diagnostics, to operating rooms and patient facing communication as St. Luke's continues to roll out MEDI+SIGN® digital whiteboards in the patient rooms, and digital door displays in the hallways.
St. Luke's Carbon Campus is a patient and family-friendly modern hospital, and includes capacity for 80 spacious, private rooms, three operating rooms, state-of-the-art interventional radiology lab, additional lab services, and an on-site pharmacy. Over time, the campus will grow with expanded inpatient and outpatient services and physician offices onsite.
"St Luke's is developing perhaps the most innovative and forward looking hospital in the country...Our goal is to make the St. Luke's Carbon Campus one of the safest hospitals in the country," states John Nespoli, President of St. Luke's Lehighton and Carbon Campuses in a pre-opening video (https://medisigndisplays.com/st-lukes-carbon-campus-selects-medisign) created as an overview for the Carbon Campus project.
For the last 150 years, St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) has been driven by its mission and vision, focused on providing the very best patient outcomes. Throughout its history of service to local communities and the broader medical community, St. Luke's has pioneered many innovations in medicine, process improvements and quality measures. The partnership with MEDI+SIGN continues to be one of those patient outcomes and process improvements.
Since 2015, MEDI+SIGN has been part of the St. Luke's network's institutional focus on mission and vision, assisting in continually achieving higher quality and safety marks and the highest accolades for service to the patient. The fully automated, touch-free displays have benefited staff significantly by removing administrative burdens and improving effective communication, a component of SLUHN consistently being recognized as one of the region's best places to work.
"[MEDI+SIGN] is an electronic whiteboard that will be present in every patient care room on the medical surgical unit, as well as in the emergency department, and it's integrated with the medical record," says Mr. Nespoli, regarding the installation at Carbon Campus.
"MEDI+SIGN is a very advanced technology," says Joe Pinto, Chief Operating Officer at the Carbon Campus. "In past hospitals, nurses had to fill out whiteboards; they were hand-written. It was often very laborious for a nursing team to have to do it. This is electronically fed from our electronic medical record, and provides the patient and their visitors with updates on the patient's care, as well as the care team itself. It's displayed as a constant in the room. It helps improve outcomes, and keeps patients informed, as well as visitors. So we are really happy to have that as part of our new hospital."
MEDI+SIGN's signature evidence-based, proactive communication reduces Hospital Acquired Conditions and Sentinel Events, as it provides important safety, plan of care and patient education information. The scalable, multifaceted solution provides real-time information, leveraged through deep vendor to vendor integrations to collaborate with SLUHN across all units including Med-Surg, ICU and ED.
"The fully integrated in-room and door displays for the Carbon Campus are a valued component of St. Luke's exceptional service and cost-effective care," says David Linetsky, Founder/CEO of MEDI+SIGN. "We are thrilled to partner with St. Luke's once again as they strive to provide the highest level of service for their patients."
About St. Luke's
Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 15,000 employees providing services at 10 hospitals and 300 outpatient sites. With annual net revenue greater than $2 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, St. Luke's created the Lehigh Valley's first and only regional medical school campus. It also operates the nation's longest continuously operating School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 34 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with 263 residents and fellows. St. Luke's is the only Lehigh Valley-based health care system with Medicare's five- and four-star ratings (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. St. Luke's is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World's Best Hospital. In 2019, three of IBM Watson Health's 100 Top Hospitals were St. Luke's hospitals. St. Luke's University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from IBM Watson Health seven times total and five years in a row. St. Luke's has also been cited by IBM Watson Health as a 50 Top Cardiovascular Program. Utilizing the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) system for both inpatient and outpatient services, the Network is a multi-year recipient of the Most Wired award recognizing the breadth of the SLUHN's information technology applications such as telehealth, online scheduling and online pricing information. St. Luke's is also recognized as one of the state's lowest cost providers. https://www.slhn.org
About MEDI+SIGN
MEDI+SIGN is a game-changing communication tool used by hospitals that are pursuing the creation, improvement, and sustainability of their quality and safety goals. Driven and perfected by evidence-based outcomes, MEDI+SIGN deploys strategies tailored to the hospital's specific needs and existing workflows. This unique approach allows hospitals to experience quality and safety transformations without negatively impacting the day-to-day workflow of staff. MEDI+SIGN is the first and only patient-facing technology in its class that requires zero effort from clinical staff while reinvesting time back to the bedside. With patient experience and complex psychology at the epicenter of this technology, patients are kept informed, satisfied, and safe. Beyond patient experience, MEDI+SIGN focuses on improving HCAHPS and increasing patient safety by preventing falls as well as other sentinel events related to HAC, among other CMS programs. To experience these results for yourself, visit https://medisigndisplays.com.
