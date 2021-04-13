ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss is thrilled to share details regarding the opening of its first location in Florida at 4301 4th St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703. The Florida-headquartered medical weight loss center is well-known for its commitment to high-quality customizable weight loss programs and improved health outcomes.
The weight loss clinic will offer new patients a free in-person consultation to review weight loss goals, medical history, current nutrition and the weight loss goal timeline. They can then use the developed final objective to tailor a weight loss plan that is focused on the needs, goals and lifestyle of the new weight loss patient.
A St. Petersburg, FL weight loss patient who enters into a customized medical weight loss plan will be matched with a weight loss doctor and a weight loss counselor. The weight loss doctor will manage required prescriptions for FDA-approved appetite suppressants, lipotropic fat burning injections, B-12 injections, vitamin C injections and HCG injections. The in-house weight loss counselor is directly responsible for managing weight loss program protocol, providing guidance to the weight loss patient and serving as a resource at each point along the path to weight loss.
To mark the opening of the St. Petersburg weight loss center, new patients are being offered the opportunity to participate in a Transformation Challenge with $2,500 in total prizes. Participants who enroll in the contest between April 16th and May 3rd will be offered 40% off of Options programs and 20% off of Options products. Winners will be announced June 10th.
Each location is a unique, supportive and nurturing weight loss center and defines the standard by which the founding owners of Options Medical Weight Loss measure all that they accomplish in the field of patient care centered weight loss. The Options Medical Weight Loss team aspires to deliver the best possible care for weight loss patients, combined with top-notch customer service every day.
William Barton, President and Co-Founder of Options Medical Weight Loss explains, "We are eager to bring our weight loss system to help anyone in the Tampa Bay area that may need it." Barton does believe that Options Medical Weight Loss is able to present an option for every body. "One of the components that's been missing in the Florida weight loss industry is the aid of weight loss medications and plan customization. We feel we are the first clinic to deliver both with distinction."
The successful weight loss clinic opened in the South Loop area of Chicago in 2014, it has since expanded to six locations in the Chicago area, two locations in Ohio, one location in Arizona and now one location in Florida. The company has big plans to expand even more in 2021, and soon expects to have more news in Tampa Bay. Barton attributes the ongoing growth to the results of weight loss patients, the glowing feedback and the need for a weight loss clinic that is oriented toward customization in these unprecedented times.
About Options Medical Weight Loss
Options Medical Weight Loss™ Center is a premier medical weight loss facility offering services in Chicago, South Loop, Glenview, Naperville, Orland Park, Park Ridge, Gahanna, Dublin, the Valley, Chandler/Gilbert, and St. Petersburg. We believe that the true way to reach and maintain your weight loss goals is by making the real lifestyle changes with nutrition. We also understand that an individual's weight loss journey is not a straight line, which is why we offer FDA-approved appetite suppressants including Phentermine as well as other prescription medications used for weight loss, weekly one-on-one weight loss counseling, Lipotropic fat burning injections, B12 injections, HCG Diet Program injections, Options Diet System™, Options meals and snacks, Options supplements and more to help assist you during your tailor-made weight loss program. We aim create a diet plan to meet your specific lifestyle, habits, and goals. When you visit one of our weight loss clinics, you will find that we truly have "OPTIONS for every BODY™".
Media Contact
William Barton, Options Medical Weight Loss, 813-638-1601, marketing@optionsmedicalweight.loss.com
SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss