PRINCETON, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Robotics, a pioneer of laboratory bench-top robot arms, is ramping up its shipments of four, five and six-axis industrial robots, in response to the recent increase in demand from COVID-19.
Mesa Labs in Montana is using the ST Robotics systems to increase production and maximize flexibility for the vapor hydrogen peroxide sterilization of its Apex biological indicator (BI) products. To meet their client demands in the fight against COVID-19, Mesa Labs is in the process of implementing another ST robotic arm that is specifically designed for a medical device manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE).
"By using ST Robots, we save 22 hours of direct labor per day. ST Robotics is wonderful to work with and their products have been a great investment for our product lines," commented Nicholas Spain, Mesa Labs Senior Manager of Manufacturing.
ST Robotics has been a successful producer in laboratory robotics since 1993. Their customers include major pharmaceutical companies and research institutes, including National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Eli Lilly. ST Robotics improves the automation of everything from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to high-throughput screening in forensic science, drug development, bacterial resistance, toxicology, stem cell research, and other fields. The UK Forensic Science Service set up the largest national DNA database in the world using eight ST robots.
"Even today, we are still able to solve those difficult laboratory automation problems that no-one else can solve," says David Sands, Founder CEO at ST Robotics. "Moreover, because of our vast experience in the demanding world of manufacturing, we can offer the lab market a totally reliable workhorse of a robot, together with software and hardware that enables us to interface with any other instruments or devices." Sands also founded the European branch of the Laboratory Robotics Interest Group (ELRIG) in 2001.
According to a new report by Market Watch, The Global Lab Automation Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.
About ST Robotics
ST Robotics, widely known for 'robotics within reach', has offices in Princeton, New Jersey and Cambridge, England, as well as in Asia. One of the first manufacturers of bench-top robotic arms, ST Robotics has been providing the lowest-priced, easy-to-program boxed robots across industries for the past 30 years. ST's robots are utilized the world over by companies and institutions such as Lockheed-Martin, Motorola, Honeywell, MIT, NASA, HP, Sony, IBM and NXP. The numerous applications for ST's robots benefit the manufacturing, nuclear, pharmaceutical, laboratory and semiconductor industries.
