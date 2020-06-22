NORMANDY, Mo., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Vincent Home for Children Board of Trustees announced it has hired Latosha Fowlkes as the organization's Executive Director (click for image). Fowlkes joins the agency on June 22, 2020. A Licensed Clinical Social Worker and native of the bi-state region, Fowlkes has more than 15-years of experience working with area nonprofits and helping at-risk youth and families in crisis.
St. Vincent helps youth facing significant life challenges through therapeutic supports that enable them to improve their lives, their families, and the community. The agency offers individual and group therapy, including one-on-one and family counseling, temporary shelter and transitional living, early outreach and intervention programs, and substance use education. As Executive Director, Mrs. Fowlkes will oversee all program operations, agency partnerships and collaborations, capacity building, and fundraising initiatives.
"We are thrilled to welcome Latosha to our team," said Tiffany Charles, St. Vincent Home for Children Board of Trustees Chair. "Her years of experience, proven leadership, clinical expertise, and understanding of the needs of our clients are qualities we value as we grow the scope and impact of our mission. We know she will lead St. Vincent with passion and dedication."
Fowlkes comes to St. Vincent from Epworth Children and Family Services, where she served as Vice President of Older Youth and Supportive Services. Prior to that, Mrs. Fowlkes was Executive Director at Good Samaritan House of Granite City, and Director of Social Services at Guardian Angel Settlement Association. She received a Master of Social Work from Illinois State University, is a Certified HUD Housing Compliance Manager, and previously served as Co-Chair of both the Madison County Continuum of Care for the Homeless and the Madison County St. Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness Program.
"I am honored to join the dedicated staff, supporters, and volunteers at St. Vincent," said Fowlkes. "There is a deep, rich history and unwavering dedication to helping youth in need that goes back 170 years. I am excited to become part of that tradition and continue this critical mission."
Fowlkes is replacing Dr. Carla-Monroe Posey, who led the agency for nearly six years before retiring in April 2020. Yvonne Sparks, MPA, MA, served as Interim Executive Director during the transition. Mrs. Sparks is a Partner with EMD Consulting with more than 20-years' experience as a nonprofit CEO. Prior to joining EMD she served as Assistant V.P. Community Development and Director of Community Reinvestment Initiatives at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
ABOUT ST. VINCENT
Founded in 1850, St. Vincent provides high-quality, professional treatment and residential services to meet the changing needs of hundreds of struggling children and families, at no charge, each year. St. Vincent is a safe and caring community where youth receive life-changing opportunities that build character, self-respect, and life skills to reach their highest potential. Call 314-261-6011 for information.
