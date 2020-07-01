NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Biologics®, LLC, an innovative, regenerative medicine company that provides advanced biologic products to improve patient care and well–being, announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has assigned a unique product Q-code under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) for AmnioCore.
"We are excited about the opportunities that obtaining a Q-code provides for our customers to now more appropriately bill and code for AmnioCore. AmnioCore is an increasingly important part of our overall growth as a company, having increased overall sales by 40% since 2017. Obtaining a Q-code for AmnioCore continues to support Stability Biologics position as a regenerative medicine leader," stated Brian Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Stability Biologics.
The HCPCS Q-code for AmnioCore is effective July 1st, 2020 and listed as Q4277, AmnioCore, per square centimeter.
About Stability Biologics
Stability Biologics was founded in 2011 and is a private shareholder-owned Company based in Nashville TN, with a 20,000 square foot state of the art processing facility located in San Antonio, TX. In addition to AmnioCore, Stability Biologics' product portfolio includes Physio®, BioSponge®, H100® DBM, as well as cortical fibers, structural machined allograft and other traditional allograft products.
About AmnioCore
AmnioCore is a dual-layer amniotic tissue allograft, providing a safe, natural, biologic barrier. AmnioCore delivers essential growth factors on a structural protein matrix with superior handling properties allowing for easy manipulation and making it a flexible, dependable allograft. AmnioCore is desiccated and therefore stored at room temperature, eliminating the need for cryopreservation. The repositionable design reverts to its original shape when placed in water or saline.
Amniotic Tissue has been used clinically for over 100 years with more than 100 publications to date. The use of amniotic tissue is shown to stimulate healing and reduce scar tissue and inflammation. AmnioCore provides a reliable and versatile graft option for a multitude of procedures including Spine & Orthopedics, Extremity, Vascular, Urological and General Surgery.