OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis announces that it has committed $20,000 to Oklahoma based nonprofit groups in 2020 through the newly created Stability Gives program.
"Our Stability Gives program is focused on supporting organizations who align with what we call 'Stability Passions'. These include reducing opioid abuse and creating positive health outcomes, promoting youth sports and female entrepreneurship," said chief executive officer Denver Kitch.
Established as one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivators, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma, Stability Cannabis is committed to giving back time, talent and treasure to the community.
"Stability Gives is our platform for supporting the most impactful charities and non-profit operations in Oklahoma. And just as important, it is our way of saying 'thank you' to the communities that have made Stability such a success," said chief operating officer David Lewis.
Stability Cannabis' pledge of $20,000 in gifts will be made to selected non-profit organizations statewide who apply at StabilityCannabis.com/Giving. Each gift ranges from $500 to $5,000 and up to 10 organizations will be selected for support in 2020.
"Our goal is not just supporting organizations with our $20,000 commitment, but also our roughly 80 employees who devote their time and talent to supporting causes they believe in," added chief cultivator Austin Clay.
Applications for the Stability Gives grant program open on April 20, 2020.
About Stability Cannabis
Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a nearly 90,000 sq. ft. footprint and 80 full time employees. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors. Learn more about the Stability Gives program at StabilityCannabis.com/Giving.