OKLAHOMA CITY, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis was named second place in the 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Awards. Stability was honored in the Non-Solvent Concentrate category for their rendition of Sundae Strudel Live Rosin Batter in collaboration with Leaf Logic.
Stability Cannabis nurtured the Sundae Strudel strain inside their nearly 90,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility to amplify the indica-dominate characteristics of the strain. Stability's custom designed cultivation facility features state-of-the-art lighting and environmental controls and is supported by a staff of more than 80 people. The strain, which was bred by Cannarado Genetics, crosses Cherry Strudel with Sundae Driver.
"Thank you to all the voters in the people's choice awards, and to our collaboration partner Leaf Logic. With hundreds of entries across 10 categories, we are honored to be recognized by the patients of Oklahoma for our passion and commitment to producing Oklahoma's top products," said Stability Cannabis chief cultivator Austin Clay.
The winning concentrate is available for a limited time at the Stability Cannabis superstore located at 1043 South Meridian in Oklahoma City. The store is open 24 hours and features more than 200 products for sale.
About Stability Cannabis
Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a nearly 90,000 sq. ft. footprint and 80 full time employees. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.