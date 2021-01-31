OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in identifying healthcare talent, announced the recent opening of a new staffing agency location in Omaha.
Owned and operated by Tom Moreland, the new office provides healthcare and nurse staffing solutions to healthcare facilities in Omaha and the surrounding areas. Moreland brings a master's in health services administration and more than 20 years of long-term care experience to NEXTAFF Omaha.
"We're excited about our continued growth. Word is getting out about our service and experience in long-term nurse staffing. COVID-19 has made it even harder to find qualified people. Omaha employers are counting on us for help," Moreland said. "This office extends our reach even further, allowing us to partner with even more employers and job seekers and serve an additional community."
"NEXTAFF's operating model provides everything my team needs to run a successful staffing franchise while fueling success for our clients and candidates," continued Moreland. "Whether you're an employer with an urgent need for licensed, screened nurses, or a healthcare professional looking for high-paying opportunities to flourish, one call to NEXTAFF does it all."
NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.
"We are excited to welcome the Omaha office to extend Tom's involvement in the NEXTAFF family," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "He has decades of healthcare staffing experience, bringing welcome expertise to the growing Omaha market. His partnership with NEXTAFF will give him the support and infrastructure he needs to serve the businesses and the community of Omaha and the surrounding area."
The office is located at 11207 W Dodge Rd, Suite 250, Omaha, NE 68154. More information can be found at https://www.nextaff.com/locations/omaha-ne/.
"We look forward to using NEXTAFF's proven process to recruit, screen and hire quality employees in the Omaha Market. My goal is to establish lasting partnerships with employers looking for a higher level of candidate and service from their healthcare staffing provider."
About NEXTAFF
NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model by 100 percent or greater. Each Nextaff office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we partner to improve and simplify their hiring process.
For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.
