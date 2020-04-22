ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sanitary conditions of commercial, facility and public restrooms are more important than ever. StallStash, a commercial restroom accessory, improves the comfort and quality of restroom visits by providing a revolutionary solution for protecting important personal items such as cell phones, purses, and laptops.
"Increased awareness of potentially unsanitary conditions has changed our hygiene and contact habits to minimize exposure to germs and bacteria," says Robert Kodner, president of StallStash. "Every time we enter a public or commercial restroom, we have no choice but to bring our valuable, personal items into a vulnerable space. StallStash not only eliminates the stress and worry of dropping or damaging your phone, but it also keeps you and your important personal items clean, safe and protected from bacteria and germs."
StallStash easily attaches to all standard partitions and walls, and is engineered to protect cell phones, purses, laptops, wallets, and even briefcases. Kodner continues, "60% of us visit a public or commercial restroom 1-5 times a week, and 21% of us visit one 6-15 times a week. Whether it's using a restroom, washing our hands, or making a phone call, public and commercial restrooms are an important part of our everyday lives. StallStash keeps your important personal items clean and safe where it matters most."
StallStash is engineered for all public and commercial restrooms. StallStash clients include medical facilities, restaurants, commercial buildings, shopping centers, event spaces, schools, fitness centers, resorts, transportation terminals, places of worship, and popular attractions.
