PALMYRA, Wis., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard Process has announced the donation of 77,000 meals to a network of more than 200 food banks across the nation as part of the company's ongoing commitment to change lives through whole food nutrition. The donation — which supported Feeding America® — was made possible through the company's 6th annual One Day, One Bottle, One Meal event, which was held on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
"We're incredibly proud of the impact this event has made when it comes to making whole food nutrition more accessible," said Standard Process President and CEO Charlie DuBois. "We thank all of our customers and employees who came together to help make this event a success."
Standard Process has donated one meal for every Standard Process, MediHerb®, and Standard Process Veterinary Formulas™ product sold since the one-day event launched in 2016. The effort has resulted in more than 375,000 donated meals to help fight hunger across the country.
About Standard Process
Standard Process is a third-generation, family-owned company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives through whole food-based nutrition.
Learn more about Standard Process and find a health care professional who sells company products at: https://www.standardprocess.com/
