PALMYRA, Wis., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Process, a leader in making whole food-based supplements, has been named the nutrition and supplement partner of Chiro One Wellness Centers healthcare clinics, a leader in chiropractic care and one of the largest chiropractic provider groups in the Midwest. This first-of-its-kind partnership provides all of Chiro One Wellness Centers' doctors and their patients with easy access to the Standard Process® and MediHerb® herbal supplement product lines. Patients and doctors of Chiro One Wellness Centers can now easily order the recommended supplements and have them quickly delivered to the clinic or individual patient's homes. Together, these two industry leaders will provide their patients with greater access to whole-food nutrient solutions for a whole-body approach to patients' health.
The Standard Process philosophy fits well with Chiro One Wellness Centers' sole purpose, which is to educate its patients to lead extraordinary lives of health and wellness. Chiro One doctors specialize in helping their patients find relief from pain and discomfort through a unique combination of gentle, all-natural chiropractic adjustments and therapies at more than 50 clinic locations across Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.
Since 1929, Standard Process has been dedicated to the field of nutritional supplements and the whole-food philosophy established by its founder, Dr. Royal Lee. Dr. Lee's goal was to provide nutrients as they are found in nature, where he believed their natural potency and efficacy would be realized. This is why Standard Process owns a 623-acre, certified organic farm located in the Kettle Moraine basin of Wisconsin, which contains nutrient-rich soil.
"The marriage of chiropractic services and whole food-based nutrition can significantly change patients' outcomes," said Deb Morgan, vice president of sales and marketing at Standard Process. "We couldn't be more pleased to be entrusted by Chiro One Wellness Centers to help them to meet their patients nutritional needs. This whole-body approach to care often leads to healthier patients."
This partnership makes it easy for Chiro One doctors to integrate nutrition into their practice to benefit their patients' overall health. Clinical research has shown that foundational nutritional support can enhance and improve the functional responses of the body's systems when used as co-therapy with chiropractic treatment and modalities.1 For example, when a patient needs an adjustment due to inflammation and pain, nutrition can help support this care through supplements such as omega-3s to help support a healthy inflammation process in the body.
"As an organization, we were founded on offering chiropractic services to improve the well-being of the communities in which we serve," said Dr. Sam Wang, chief operating officer of Chiro One Wellness Centers. "We are excited to announce our partnership with Standard Process as a natural complement to our service offerings for our patients. We chose Standard Process because they offer high-quality, nutrient-dense, therapeutic supplements through their wholistic farming and manufacturing approach, which ensures the delivery of complex nutrients as nature intended."
For more information on products available through Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit chiroone.standardprocess.com. For more information on how chiropractors and chiropractic provider groups can partner with Standard Process to easily integrate whole food-based nutrition into their practices, call toll free 800-848-5061.
About Standard Process, Inc.
Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives though whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. For more information about Standard Process and to find a health care professional who sells Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.
About the Chiro One Wellness Center Brand
Chiro One Wellness Centers specialize in helping patients find relief from pain and discomfort through a unique combination of gentle, all-natural chiropractic adjustments and therapies. Our experienced doctors specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal issues that cause pain, weakness, stiffness and decreased range of motion. With over 50 clinics located across Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, Chiro One doctors have helped thousands of patients to reduce their pain, increase functionality, and improve their overall quality of life. For more information about Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit chiroone.com.
1 Lee, M.K., et al., The use of nutritional guidance within chiropractic patient management: a survey of 333 chiropractors from the ACORN practice-based research network. Chiropractic & Manual Therapies, 2018. 26(1): p. 7.