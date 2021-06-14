IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STARBOARD MEDICAL, INC., a medical technology company focused on improving the securement of patient catheters, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued another U.S. Patent, No. 11,020,566 B2, for Starboard's Clik-FIX catheter securement line. The awarded patent further strengthens the company's intellectual property portfolio, expanding its patent claims and solidifying new design improvements.
Patient catheters are typically secured with tape, sutures, and/or commonly used securement devices. With these methods, catheters can still move, piston, and complicate. 30.2% of all PICC (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) lines fail prematurely due to complications, the most widespread being dislodgement. The CDC recognizes that patients with PICCs can be at increased risk of CLABSI (central line associated bloodstream infection) if the catheter is allowed to frequently piston and move. Clik-FIX catheter securement devices were specifically engineered to secure catheters better by minimizing the potential for pistoning and movement.
In Starboard's newest patent, 13 claims were submitted and all 13 were granted by the USPTO, further protecting the design and features of the Clik-FIX product line. The patent's claims cover the universality of the Clik-FIX device to effectively secure a wide variety of catheters with its adjustable gear rack locking device, adhesive sloped base, and wing-wall ridge. These features provide a distinct approach to solving the problem of catheter stability, ease of use, and universal application.
The granted claims provide securement device benefits that fulfill unmet needs. Clik-FIX is simple for the clinician to apply and remove, strong and stable for better catheter security, and designed with risk-reducing features to help minimize catheter movement and its associated complications. Catheterized patients will benefit from more stable catheters with the use of Clik-FIX securement devices.
"We aim to enhance clinical outcomes and patient comfort by continuing to advance the development of better performing securement devices supported by a strong intellectual property estate," says Starboard CEO, Kerry Edgar.
Starboard Medical is an innovator in catheter securement and patient temperature management, focused on developing progressive product designs that significantly improve product performance, safety, and outcomes. Providing solutions for healthcare providers that enhance patient care and improve patient outcomes is their focus. The rapidly growing company provides clinically superior medical products, components, and sub-assemblies to the medical community. Starboard Medical is headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information visit http://www.starboardmedical.com
