COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STARK Industries, LLC has been awarded a manufacturing license for the NASA JPL – VITAL Ventilator, designed to help meet the domestic and global demand for ventilators during the COVID-19 global crisis.

Ohio-based STARK Industries is partnering with its extensive collaborative network to quickly bring the NASA JPL – VITAL Ventilator design to the US and global market, focusing on improving COVID-19 patient outcomes and saving lives.

"The NASA JPL – VITAL Ventilator represents a feat of mechanical design, engineering and ingenuity," Joe Swantack - CEO, STARK Industries stated. "The VITAL ventilator is EUA FDA-Cleared and is designed to be built with components outside the current medical device supply chain and therefore does not impact the existing supply chain of currently made ventilators."

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, USA, STARK Industries, LLC innovates in areas of research and technological development across industry sectors within the medtech, healthcare and aerospace industries.

