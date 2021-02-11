MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) today announced that is has signed a Research Agreement with MSD, the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth NJ USA. Under the agreement, MSD will conduct a preclinical research evaluation of dendrimer based Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) utilising Starpharma's proprietary DEP® technology.

Dr Jackie Fairley, CEO of Starpharma commented: "MSD is a recognised leader in oncology, and we are delighted to have signed this new Research Agreement in such an innovative and valuable area."

DEP® ADCs exploit the unique potential of Starpharma's DEP® technology to provide enhanced characteristics to ADCs including greater homogeneity, site specific attachment, and higher drug antibody ratio (DAR), than conventional ADC approaches. DEP® ADCs are the subject of internal and partnered programs.

Starpharma has previously demonstrated the significant advantages conveyed by DEP® ADCs in multiple preclinical studies, including its DEP® HER-2 ADC, which showed significant tumour regression and 100% survival, outperforming Herceptin & Kadcyla in a human ovarian cancer model. Starpharma's DEP® technology has already yielded four clinical stage oncology products, including one under development by AstraZeneca.

Media: Sumit Media

Grant Titmus

Mob: +61 419 388 161

grant@sumitmedia.com.au

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer

Nigel Baade, CFO and Company Secretary

+61 3 8532 2704

investor.relations@starpharma.com 

4-6 Southampton Crescent

Abbotsford Vic 3067

Disclosure

This ASX Announcement was authorised for release by the Chairman, Mr Rob Thomas.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starpharma-signs-dep-adc-research-agreement-with-msd-301227420.html

SOURCE Starpharma

