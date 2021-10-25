LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Refrigeration's Group Sales and Marketing Director has received a prestigious accolade at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London during the RAC Cooling Awards 2021, last week. The Fred Jamieson award is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the industry and has been influential with both colleagues and customers in the cooling and heating sector. It recognises Dr Rob Lamb's achievements over his 27 year career in refrigeration.
Dr Lamb studied with Prof Geoffrey Haselden at Leeds University for three years before beginning his career at Star in 1998. Over two decades he has focussed his efforts on sustainability; developing international initiatives for the sharing of knowledge regarding natural refrigerants and energy and carbon reductions in the industry, with an emphasis on the transition towards net zero.
The judging panel were looking for the following qualities: entrepreneurial flair, innovation, determination and passion for the industry and the people within it. They agreed Dr Lamb has been instrumental in supporting the sector's transition to net zero emissions and continues to provide guidance to both customers and peers alike.
Dr Lamb has authored technical papers on topics related to efficiency and sustainability and has presented at symposiums and conferences around the world including the Cold Chain Federation, the International Institute of Refrigeration and the International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration.
Dr Lamb said of receiving the award, "I am honoured to be presented with the Fred Jamieson award. It is very special to receive recognition from others in the industry for the work I'm involved in.
I would like to thank Star Refrigeration, a company which has offered me many opportunities. Thanks to my colleagues, customers and industry peers for the nomination and everyone who has supported me throughout my twenty three years in the sector. It is the people I have worked with both at Star and across the industry who have enabled me to enjoy my career"
"I hope I can carry on making a difference to the industry for two more decades, a time which will bring us many challenges but hopefully also many triumphs."
As a prominent and respected individual within the industry, Dr Lamb has been a Trustee of the Institute of Refrigeration and currently chairs the Membership Committee. Additionally, he is the chairman of the Steering Committee of eurammon e.V. and serves on the Council of the British Refrigeration Association.
His passion for the industry he works in extends to the people working within it, and future generations of refrigeration specialists. He constantly endorses initiatives which promote diversity in the sector, including the STEMazing programme which supports female refrigeration and air conditioning engineers from Africa. Dr Lamb also encourages STEM awareness events with local schools to encourage children to consider exciting careers in engineering. Moreover, he has promoted the introduction of diversity initiatives in the workplace for the benefit of employees.
Group Managing Director, Dr Andy Pearson, said, "I am delighted that Rob has been recognised for his significant contributions to our industry. He covers a very wide range of activities, writing and presenting research papers as well as developing new products and projects for our customers. It is particularly appropriate that this recognition comes from his peers in the industry and highlights the broad range of contributions he makes behind the scenes that often go unnoticed."
