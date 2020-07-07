COLLEGE STATION, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StataCorp today announced that it would be joining the coalition of leading healthcare companies that have launched the COVID-19 Research Database, a secure repository of HIPAA-compliant, de-identified and limited patient-level data sets made available pro bono to public health and policy researchers to extract insights to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Researchers accessing the large, diverse repository of real-world data will be provided access to StataCorp's data science software Stata pro bono to facilitate their analysis in the database environment. Since launching in April, more than 1000 researchers have registered for the database from more than 350 academic institutions. The scientific steering committee, chaired by Dr. Mark Cullen, the Founding Director of the Center for Population Health Sciences and a Professor of Medicine, Biomedical Data Science, and Health Research and Policy at Stanford University, has received more than 80 study submission proposals.
Early studies coming out of the database have leveraged electronic health record data to offer a localized framework for policymakers to design more optimal ways to reopen their regions; have queried mortality data to understand excess mortality since the onset of the pandemic; and have used a combination of demographic, mortality and medical claims data to examine the disproportionate impact of the disease on minority and low income populations. Dozens of additional studies are currently underway.
"We are excited to participate in the COVID-19 Research Database coalition, which has made remarkable progress in a short period of time," said Alan Riley, President, StataCorp. "Our data science software is highly valued by academic and medical researchers, and we hope that making it available through this effort will help to accelerate our understanding of this disease."
"Understanding and addressing COVID-19 is the challenge of our time," said Travis May, Chief Executive Officer of Datavant, which convened the database coalition. "We are grateful to StataCorp for participating in this coalition, and look forward to putting their data science software Stata into the hands of researchers seeking to better understand this highly infectious and destructive disease."
ABOUT STATACORP
For over 30 years, StataCorp has been a leader in statistical and data science software. Stata provides everything for research professionals' data science needs--data manipulation, visualization, statistics, and reproducible reporting.