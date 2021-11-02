NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely bring an end to the growing season. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&