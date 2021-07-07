MADISON, Wis., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State has been recognized as a Best Places in Work in Collections for the sixth year in a row. Additionally, State placed in the top five companies for the second time consecutively. This prestigious award is sponsored by InsideARM, an independent news and information provider, and is administered by Best Companies Group, which conducts over 60 "Best Places" programs each year.
"We are honored that for the sixth year in a row the State has been named a Best Places to Work in Collections. It is especially meaningful as this award is based on feedback from our team members after such a difficult and tumultuous year," said Tim Haag, president of State. "We believe that engaged team members, who take pride in their workplace, are best able to provide the compassionate care that leads to increased patient satisfaction and positive account resolution."
Companies from across the U.S. entered the rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Collections. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration, survey and analysis process and determined the final rankings.
"While we always strive to provide a workplace based on the principles of Fun, Family and Flexibility, the pandemic gave us the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to these values," said Judy Gray, State's chief human resources officer.
"We are proud of how the entire company worked as a together to provide outstanding care to patients while also taking care of our own families and keeping our team safe. Our team became even more flexible and innovative in the face of such extraordinary circumstances and focused on what truly matters," said Tracy Dudek, chief operating officer at State.
About State
State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more visit: http://www.statecollectionservice.com.
