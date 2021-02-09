TROY, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State of Michigan, Government leaders from the Michigan Senate and State House recognized AmeriCare Medical Inc. as a "Best Workplace" through a special tribute for the companies Dedication to Safety of their Essential Healthcare Workers and the companies Corporate Culture. The document was signed and dedicated to award, honor and commend the healthcare workers at AmeriCare Medical and their subsidiaries for their excellent work in healthcare and outstanding contributions in Michigan.
"It's an honor to receive such a "seal of excellence" from the State of Michigan, it was an incredibly challenging year and AmeriCare made it a top priority to protect our staff and patients at all cost and to our fullest capabilities. We supplied staff with daily Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and kept everyone informed on the best practices, during our State's health crisis," acknowledged Greg Jamian, CEO and President of AmeriCare Medical. "This award is a testament to AmeriCare's devoted team, both internal and external (over 280 employees), they truly care about each other, and their clients with healthcare needs."
"This prestigious award illuminates the extra effort we put into a great corporate culture and the care we have for our employees, making AmeriCare Medical a top place to work" said Lyn Welch, the Company's Human Resources Director. "If our employees are safe and happy, then our customers are as well," she added.
As in years past, AmeriCare Medical and its subsidiary companies has consistently exceeded the accreditation benchmarks set forth by the national "Community Health Accreditation Program" (CHAP). They are also charitable contributors to various hospitals and non-profit organizations in southeastern Michigan and are members in good standing of the Michigan Home Health Association.
Additionally, AmeriCare is the producer of a monthly community health cable television show, called "Boomer Health at Home," which communicates to the local public, healthcare news and information that improves lives. This year they had four programs focusing on covid-19.
For over four decades, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is a Michigan locally owned and operated company that provides integrated health care solutions to hospitals, assisted care facilities and private homes throughout State. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment and Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy. Our goal is to offer the best care with strong clinical management supporting it. We provide "peace of mind" and dignity, for the family and patient by offering the convenience of a "one stop shop" for all your home healthcare needs.
For more information visit: http://www.americaremedical.com
