LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State Of Mind Labs is thrilled to announce the launch of their new business to change the way people think about cannabinoids entirely. The company's mission is to offer bulk CBD products that touch all parts of the globe at the most affordable prices on the internet.
This business launch is an initiative to accelerate innovation across the globe by inspiring customers to explore alternate methods of healing and transforming the stigmatized hemp industry's outlook.
This company uses a CO2-based method to extract the CBD from the hemp plant. Because of the particular temperature and pressure settings used in this process, it's possible to isolate the exact components we require and eliminate up to 100 percent of the THC depending on the sort of product needed. All of the products comply with US regulations and contain no more than 0.3 percent THC as required by law in the United States.
They are more than just a new brand launching into the market with unmatchable products and services, State Of Mind Labs is an ambitious company looking to lead the market by offering the masses easy access to bulk hemp-derived products, widespread education, advanced industry study, and positive consumer reviews. Their mission is to become the go-to legal source for cannabinoids for the entire world. They also offer a large variety of cannabinoids and are always looking to add products to inventory.
"State Of Mind Labs aims to have the cheapest wholesale hemp extract prices in the world. We originate out of Colorado, USA and our prices directly reflect that. We work with multiple industry-leading laboratories that enable us to bring next to unbeatable prices to the wholesale cannabinoid market. We feel like people are paying too much for extracts that should be readily available to the general population, and thus here we are taking the market by storm and making prices better for everyone along the way!" — Founder of State Of Mind Labs
The company's founder noticed the emerging CBD business was outrageously overpriced and rapidly becoming saturated with subpar products. This inspired in him a strong sense that people deserve high-quality, reasonable cost, hemp-derived CBD products grown in the United States. So they started on a mission to be the foremost resource for bulk cannabidiol products and knowledge. And so "State Of Mind Labs" was born. Visit the State Of Mind Labs site for more details!
