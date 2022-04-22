Now Shipping Bulk Cannabinoids to Europe, Japan & All Over The World!
DENVER, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce the spread of the business "State Of Mind Labs" on an international level. The company's mission is to offer bulk CBD products that touch all parts of the globe at the most affordable prices on the internet.
This business development is an initiative to accelerate innovation across the globe by inspiring customers to explore alternate methods of healing and transforming the stigmatized hemp industry's outlook. They are offering hemp products to Europe, Japan, Australia, China, Germany, France, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and the list goes on.
The company aims to legally supply hemp products almost everywhere it possibly can. All of their products comply with US regulations and contain no more than 0.3 percent THC, as the law requires.
"We originate out of Colorado, USA, and our prices directly reflect that. Now we have invested in new facilities and shipping capacity. These facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art techniques to safely ship the cannabis products to our customers internationally with full insurance." — Founder of State Of Mind Labs.
"Our network will definitely provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full potential. State Of Mind Labs has also considered many distribution partners. We are confident that our honesty and hard work will help us leverage our position in the CBD market," he added.
About State Of Mind Labs
The founder of the business realized that the rising CBD market was unreasonably costly and rapidly becoming swamped with substandard products. This instilled in him a strong belief that people deserve high-quality and affordable CBD products sourced from hemp grown in the United States. As a result, they embarked on a goal to become the leading provider of international bulk cannabinoids and insights. Explore the State Of Mind Labs site for more information!
