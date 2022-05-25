State Of Mind Labs, a leader in cannabinoid findings, development, supplying, and commercialization, is excited to announce the launch of the rarest cannabinoids to its customers.
LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the increased clinical, customer, and commercial awareness of rare cannabinoids like D9 THCP, HHCO, HHCP, THCV, CBDV, THC-O, & CBDP, the ability to offer these compounds will promote growth and allow for product differentiation in the multibillion-dollar cannabinoid industry. State Of Mind Labs is well set to enhance future consumer alternatives and offer resources for the developing area of cannabis science by providing access to a diverse array of rare cannabinoids.
GROWING DEMANDS FOR RARE CANNABINOIDS
Because of growing knowledge of the potential benefits of cannabinoid-based products, this new market is likely to increase rapidly. According to Grand View Research's December 2021 study, the retail market for rare cannabinoids is predicted to reach US$26 billion by 2028, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20% over the same period.
With the widespread accessibility of these rare cannabinoids, product producers and consumer brands can now supply distinctive solutions, including enhancing existing CBD-based products, to consumers.
STATE OF MIND LABS COMMERCIAL ADVANTAGE
State Of Mind Labs is ideally positioned to capitalize on this constantly growing business, thanks to its flexibility across diverse processing processes and its willingness to scale up to meet consumer needs. The company's patented techniques ensure that rare cannabinoids are obtained with the quality, consistency, and purity necessary for every market segment.
State Of Mind Labs provides rare cannabinoids using innovative synthetic processes that ensure dependable quality and purity. Its products are manufactured following food-grade GMP standards, are bioidentical to plant-derived substances, and are certified by third-party laboratories. These cannabinoids can be customized for a wide range of consumer wellness purposes.
Contact the company's sales team at Stateofmindlabs (at) gmail (dot) com for additional information on how to buy rare cannabinoids.
ABOUT STATE OF MIND LABS
State Of Mind Labs is a cGMP-certified wholesale provider of premium hemp-based cannabinoid products, intending to be the industry's true north by delivering high-end products, excellent service, and full transparency. It is a trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the market, with the charge of the entire supply chain and state-of-the-art delivery methods. For more information, visit State Of Mind Labs now
