NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Gregory Levitin, M.D. is a nationally recognized expert and one of just a handful of specialists in the country trained to treat vascular birthmarks. Dr. Levitin and his team at Vascular Birthmark Center provide patients with the very latest in advanced laser technology by offering in-office pulsed-dye laser (PDL) treatments. PDL therapy targets the dilated vessels to effectively treat vascular birthmarks such as hemangiomas and port-wine stains (PWS). As an in-network specialist, Dr. Levitin is now able to offer PDL therapy to patients through their insurance in the office setting.
For patients with large or segmental hemangiomas, early intervention during the first few weeks of life with laser therapy (and concurrent oral propranolol) can dramatically reverse the vascular changes that would otherwise cause damage to the skin, and thus potentially avoid the need for surgery. For port-wine stains, the pulsed-dye laser is also used to treat the superficial component of involved skin to not only lighten the vascular stain but also prevent further progression over time.
Dr. Levitin customizes the wavelength and duration used with the pulsed-dye laser depending on the type and nature of the condition being treated. There are many benefits to pulsed-dye laser therapy, as it does not cause long-term damage to the skin, most patients can avoid general anesthesia, and are typically covered by health insurance. This in-office treatment is also effective on many other different types of skin conditions, including rosacea and spider or strawberry angioma.
"I am excited to perform laser therapy in the office setting using only the most innovative tools, such as the pulsed-dye laser. This laser is widely regarded as one of the most effective applications for all types of vascular lesions, and we typically see significant results after just one or two treatments," says Dr. Levitin
Dr. Gregory Levitin, MD, FACS is a board-certified otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon and Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology (AAO-HNS). He is also an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. Widely recognized as a leading expert in his field, Dr. Levitin works closely with each patient to develop an individualized plan of treatment combining the safest, most advanced and minimally invasive techniques. As Director and Founder of the Vascular Birthmark Center, Dr. Levitin treats patients from across the United States and internationally for all types of vascular birthmarks, including hemangiomas, port wine stains and vascular malformations.
The Vascular Birthmark Center is located at 200 W. 57th St., Suite 1410, New York, NY. For patients in California and the southwestern United States, Dr. Levitin has also established a satellite office for birthmark treatment in Los Angeles (VBC-LA) located in the heart of Beverly Hills. For more information or to schedule a consultation please call (212) 316-0616 or visit http://www.birthmarkcare.com.
