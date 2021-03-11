ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- These claims are unfounded, and Envolve will aggressively defend the integrity of the pharmacy services provided to the State of Ohio.  Envolve's pharmacy contracts with the State are reviewed and pre-approved by state agencies before they ever go into effect.  Furthermore, these services saved millions of tax-payer dollars for Ohioans from market-based pharmaceutical pricing.  

We look forward to answering any of the Attorney General's questions.  Our company is committed to the highest levels of quality and transparency.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-centene-re-ohio-attorney-general-lawsuit-301246028.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation

