SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report ranking all 50 states to see where residents are most likely to accept a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available.
To predict how widely adopted a COVID-19 vaccine could be, we looked at adult age-appropriate vaccination rates across the country to see where vaccination rates are highest. The existing rate of vaccinated adults, their access to healthcare, and public opinion help estimate the rate at which the vaccine will be received.
You can see the full report and list of state vaccinations rates here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/vaccination-rates-and-adoption-of-covid-vaccine
Key Findings:
- The national average of American adults in 2019 with age-appropriate vaccinations was 40%.
- A Gallup poll conducted in October 2020 found 42% would not take a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maryland have the highest rates of vaccinated adults in 2019. Nevada, Wyoming, and Georgia have the lowest rates.
- Wisconsin, Florida, and Arizona saw the biggest increase in vaccinated adults from 2015 to 2019. 12 states saw a decrease in vaccinated adults.
- Age-appropriate vaccinations have increased nationally by an average of 5.3% from 2015 to 2019.
- Nine of the top 10 states for vaccinated adults in 2019 saw an increase in vaccination rates from 2015 to 2019.
Methodology
To get rankings, QuoteWizard analyzed the Commonwealth Fund's Health System Data on adults with age-appropriate vaccinations. The final ranking is based on states that had the highest percentages of vaccinated adults in 2019. States with the highest percentages of adults with age-appropriate vaccines were ranked 1 to 50. Also included is the rate change over a five-year period from 2015 to 2019 for each state.
Rank
State
2019 Adult Vaccine (%)
2015 Adults Vaccine (%)
% Change
1
Massachusetts
48
42
14.29%
2
Rhode Island
48
46
4.35%
3
Maryland
47
41
14.63%
4
Connecticut
47
43
9.30%
5
Nebraska
47
45
4.44%
6
North Carolina
47
45
4.44%
7
Virginia
46
42
9.52%
8
Washington
46
42
9.52%
9
New Hampshire
46
44
4.55%
10
Iowa
46
47
-2.13%
11
South Dakota
46
51
-9.80%
12
Pennsylvania
45
41
9.76%
13
North Dakota
45
42
7.14%
14
Vermont
45
42
7.14%
15
Colorado
45
43
4.65%
16
Wisconsin
44
36
22.22%
17
Kansas
44
41
7.32%
18
Maine
44
41
7.32%
19
Missouri
43
43
0.00%
20
Oklahoma
43
44
-2.27%
21
Minnesota
43
45
-4.44%
22
New York
42
40
5.00%
23
Delaware
42
43
-2.33%
24
West Virginia
42
44
-4.55%
25
Ohio
41
36
13.89%
26
Hawaii
41
38
7.89%
27
Montana
41
39
5.13%
28
Indiana
40
36
11.11%
29
South Carolina
40
37
8.11%
30
New Mexico
40
38
5.26%
31
Oregon
40
38
5.26%
32
Utah
40
38
5.26%
33
Arkansas
40
40
0.00%
34
Kentucky
40
43
-6.98%
35
California
39
35
11.43%
36
Alabama
39
38
2.63%
37
Tennessee
39
40
-2.50%
38
Michigan
38
34
11.76%
39
Texas
38
41
-7.32%
40
Arizona
37
32
15.63%
41
Illinois
37
35
5.71%
42
New Jersey
37
37
0.00%
43
Mississippi
37
38
-2.63%
44
Idaho
36
33
9.09%
45
Alaska
36
34
5.88%
46
Louisiana
36
37
-2.70%
47
Florida
34
29
17.24%
48
Georgia
34
34
0.00%
49
Wyoming
34
34
0.00%
50
Nevada
30
31
-3.23%
National
40
38
5.26%
