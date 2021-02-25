MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StatLab Medical Products, a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic supplies and equipment, announced they are expanding their business operations with a dedicated 50,000 SF distribution facility in McKinney, Texas. This investment highlights StatLab's continued growth and commitment to meeting the needs of the anatomic pathology and molecular diagnostic markets.
"A dedicated distribution center allows StatLab to triple the amount of temperature-controlled and flammable storage space compared to our existing facility. This means we can keep more of these products in stock to support supply chain stability for our customers," said Chief Operations Officer Kamron Keyes.
In addition, a dedicated distribution center will create an additional 15,000 SF of room for manufacturing growth in StatLab's existing location. Mr. Keyes added, "We've outgrown the available manufacturing space in our current ISO-13485 facility. Converting the existing warehouse space to manufacturing operations means we can work more efficiently, grow our teams, and increase production capacity—continuous improvement in action."
Mike Karsonovich, recently appointed CEO of StatLab after Audax Private Equity and Linden Capital Partners jointly acquired the business in December 2020, added "We're proud to announce the StatLab operational expansion. This represents the investments the Board of Directors is making in the business in order to accommodate the growth that we are seeing in existing and new markets. We tell customers 'We're on your team'. This is one of the ways that we are demonstrating this commitment. The past 12 months have challenged the supply chain in new ways. StatLab is evolving to overcome these challenges and ensure laboratories have a reliable partner they can count on."
About StatLab Medical Products
Founded in 1976, StatLab Medical Products is leading the way in development and manufacturing of high-quality histology, cytology and immunohistochemistry diagnostic products. We partner with anatomic pathology laboratories to provide easy access to over 3,500 high-quality diagnostic products and equipment at excellent prices, delivered with expert support. When you work with StatLab, we're on your team, and you're part of our family. Learn more at StatLab.com.
