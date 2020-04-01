FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people in the United States have changed their eating habits in an attempt to practice the ketogenic diet. The multibillion-dollar ketogenic diet market has a current value of over USD 10 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2024. A ketogenic diet is characterized by containing more fat, and more protein, while reducing the number of carbohydrates, to help the body enter a state of ketosis. Ketosis simply refers to the point at which the body switches from burning carbs to burning stored fat.
While eating keto has been truly life-changing for many, altering the diet in this manner does come with several unexpected side effects. One such side effect is known as "keto breath." This unusual phenomenon occurs because when a body is in ketosis, it is no longer burning carbohydrates for fuel. Instead, the body begins burning fatty acids. As the body starts breaking down fat into usable energy, it converts fatty acids into chemicals called "ketones," such as acetone, beta-hydroxybutyrate, and acetoacetate.
While these ketones are safe and usually exit the body in various ways, they can produce an unpleasant taste and odor, often referred to as "keto breath." For example, because acetone is best known as being a key ingredient in nail polish remover, many report that their breath smells and tastes of nail polish remover as their bodies enter ketosis.
British company STAY COOL has been making waves in the keto community with its stylish fresh breath sprays. Breath sprays have been around for decades, but STAY COOL brings a fresh look and conscious ingredient list to this timeless product.
STAY COOL's formula is not only alcohol-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian, but non-glycemic, as well, meaning it is completely keto and diabetic friendly. Making a keto fresh breath spray has been a major win for STAY COOL since its product can help eliminate the taste and odor associated with "keto breath." STAY COOL contains the antimicrobial and antibacterial agent, cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC). CPC helps to remove odor by actually cleaning the mouth, making STAY COOL's products as hygienic as they are flavorful.
STAY COOL aims to go above and beyond the expectations of a sterile hygiene product, incorporating high-quality cleaning power in a stylish, fun, stigma-free package. With seven different flavor varieties to choose from, there are unique and crave-able options for all palates.
STAY COOL is already for sale in over 25 countries around the world. The brand is currently set to expand into the United States, where they have been greeted with a warm welcome from the American market, eager to invest in products tailored to the needs of keto-conscious consumers. STAY COOL products can be purchased online now at www.staycoolusa.shop and will soon also be available in stores across the USA!
